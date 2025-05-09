Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King George's reign has come to an end. In Texas. At a Renaissance Festival.

A Grimes County judge ruled this week that the Texas Renaissance Festival — the largest in the country in terms of attendance numbers — must be sold after its owner, George Coulam — known to his workers and visitors as King George — backed out of a sale.

In addition to selling the festival, Coulam will have to pay $22 million in damages to plaintiffs RW Lands, Inc., Texas Stargate, Inc., and Royal Campground, Inc, Houston Public Media reports. He reportedly originally agreed to sell the festival property, an adjacent property, and the festival's assets to the group for $60 million in 2013.

The parties agreed to an August 8, 2023 closing date, but learned the day before that Coulam was apparently preparing to back out of the deal, according to the lawsuit. Coulam reportedly ignored the closing date and the sale.

“Indeed, the Aug. 8, 2023 closing date came and went without the defendants complying with their closing obligations,” the lawsuit says.

open image in gallery A joust participant rides a horse at the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission, Texas. The festival's owner, "King" George Coulam — has been ordered by a judge to sell the festival for $60 million and to pay $22 million in damages to a group who sued him after he allegedly backed out of a sale agreement ( Dylan McEwan / Texas Renaissance Festival )

The plaintiffs sued him for breach of contract, arguing that an initial payment they had made required Coulam to uphold his end of the agreement.

Coulam was the subject of a 2024 Max docuseries titled "Ren Faire" that followed the 86-year-old Coulam's search for love on dating apps while also toying with underlings vying to take over the festival at his retirement.

Even though King George will abdicate his throne, his kingdom will live on — just under new ownership. According to the Texas Renaissance Festival's representatives, the event will continue for its 2025 season "and beyond."

"The commitment will remain unchanged: to deliver a safe, vibrant, and memorable experience for the hundreds of thousands of guests who visit each year. Festival operations are moving forward as planned for the 2025 season and beyond," a post on its social media said.

The festival just celebrated its 50th season at the end of 2024, drawing more than half a million visitors during its Golden Birthday.