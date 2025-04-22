Texas Lottery executive resigns after investigation into recent winning tickets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A top boss at the Texas Lottery has resigned following multiple investigations into jackpot winners by state authorities.

Ryan Mindell notified the lottery’s commission board of his decision on Monday, as the agency faces scrutiny from Governor Greg Abbott and state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Lawmakers have questioned the integrity of the lottery prizes and how the state has handled the introduction of courier companies that buy and send tickets on behalf of customers online.

Mindell had held the post for just over a year.

The investigations from state officials came after two of the biggest jackpots in the agency’s history – both within the past two years – prompted criticism from media and lawmakers who questioned if they were fairly won and if courier companies should be allowed.

open image in gallery Ryan Mindell, a top boss at the Texas Lottery, has resigned following multiple investigations into jackpot winners by state authorities ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

A $95 million jackpot was won in 2023 after the winners bought nearly every possible number combination — more than 25 million tickets. In February this year, an $83 million ticket was won with a ticket purchased at a courier store.

The chain that operates the store has locations in six states.

On Tuesday, the Coalition of Texas Lottery Couriers released a statement distancing itself from Mindell.

"Ryan Mindell was a part of the Texas Lottery Commission for years, during which he repeatedly denied the agency had regulatory authority over couriers, despite couriers’ persistent requests to be regulated, just as we are in other states,” the statement, shared with Fox 7, said.

“Under tough questioning by elected officials, he abruptly changed his mind and decided lottery couriers, which have operated legally in Texas since 2019, be banned.

open image in gallery Authorities’ suspicions were aroused after two major windfalls within two years. A $95 million jackpot was won in 2023 after the winners bought nearly every possible number combination — more than 25 million tickets. In February this year, an $83 million ticket was won with a ticket purchased at a courier store ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“Our companies have always maintained a transparent and professional relationship with the TLC, but under Mindell’s watch, the agency inaccurately and unfairly allowed lottery couriers to become the scapegoat for its own questionable activities.”

The statement added that Members of the CTLC played no role in the bulk buying of tickets that led to the $95 million payout, and opposed such bulk purchases.

“Mindell’s departure provides an opportunity to reconsider the agency’s politically motivated decisions regarding lottery couriers and restart good faith collaboration between our companies and the TLC to establish a regulatory framework that protects the integrity of the Texas Lottery while also allowing our millions of Texas customers to continue to safely and conveniently order lottery tickets,” the statement added.