Independent
Texas Lottery executive resigns after investigation into recent winning tickets

Ryan Mindell notified the lottery’s commission board of his decision as the agency faces scrutiny from state officials

Mike Bedigan
in New York
Tuesday 22 April 2025 18:48 EDT
Comments
A top boss at the Texas Lottery has resigned following multiple investigations into jackpot winners by state authorities
A top boss at the Texas Lottery has resigned following multiple investigations into jackpot winners by state authorities

A top boss at the Texas Lottery has resigned following multiple investigations into jackpot winners by state authorities.

Ryan Mindell notified the lottery’s commission board of his decision on Monday, as the agency faces scrutiny from Governor Greg Abbott and state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Lawmakers have questioned the integrity of the lottery prizes and how the state has handled the introduction of courier companies that buy and send tickets on behalf of customers online.

Mindell had held the post for just over a year.

The investigations from state officials came after two of the biggest jackpots in the agency’s history – both within the past two years – prompted criticism from media and lawmakers who questioned if they were fairly won and if courier companies should be allowed.

Ryan Mindell, a top boss at the Texas Lottery, has resigned following multiple investigations into jackpot winners by state authorities
Ryan Mindell, a top boss at the Texas Lottery, has resigned following multiple investigations into jackpot winners by state authorities

A $95 million jackpot was won in 2023 after the winners bought nearly every possible number combination — more than 25 million tickets. In February this year, an $83 million ticket was won with a ticket purchased at a courier store.

The chain that operates the store has locations in six states.

On Tuesday, the Coalition of Texas Lottery Couriers released a statement distancing itself from Mindell.

"Ryan Mindell was a part of the Texas Lottery Commission for years, during which he repeatedly denied the agency had regulatory authority over couriers, despite couriers’ persistent requests to be regulated, just as we are in other states,” the statement, shared with Fox 7, said.

“Under tough questioning by elected officials, he abruptly changed his mind and decided lottery couriers, which have operated legally in Texas since 2019, be banned.

Authorities’ suspicions were aroused after two major windfalls within two years. A $95 million jackpot was won in 2023 after the winners bought nearly every possible number combination — more than 25 million tickets. In February this year, an $83 million ticket was won with a ticket purchased at a courier store
Authorities' suspicions were aroused after two major windfalls within two years. A $95 million jackpot was won in 2023 after the winners bought nearly every possible number combination — more than 25 million tickets. In February this year, an $83 million ticket was won with a ticket purchased at a courier store

“Our companies have always maintained a transparent and professional relationship with the TLC, but under Mindell’s watch, the agency inaccurately and unfairly allowed lottery couriers to become the scapegoat for its own questionable activities.”

The statement added that Members of the CTLC played no role in the bulk buying of tickets that led to the $95 million payout, and opposed such bulk purchases.

“Mindell’s departure provides an opportunity to reconsider the agency’s politically motivated decisions regarding lottery couriers and restart good faith collaboration between our companies and the TLC to establish a regulatory framework that protects the integrity of the Texas Lottery while also allowing our millions of Texas customers to continue to safely and conveniently order lottery tickets,” the statement added.

