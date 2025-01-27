Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second-grade elementary school student died in Texas after getting their coat stuck in a car door as they got out to start the school day, said officials.

The child who is believed to be between 7 and 8 years old, was fatally wounded as they were getting dropped off at the Gateway Elementary School in Borger in Hutchinson County at around 8 a.m. Friday, the Borger Police Department said.

Police said a senior school teacher attempted to intervene and rescue the child but it was too late as “the incident happened so quickly.”

School officials and first responders tried to save the child’s life at the scene before they were taken to Golden Plains Community Hospital to receive urgent medical treatment.

open image in gallery A child has tragically died in an accident at a drop off zone outside Gateway Elementary school in Borger, Texas ( Google Maps )

Tragically, the child, who police have not yet named police, died from their injuries.

Two hours after the tragic incident, the Borger Independent School District advised parents to pick up their children at the Crockett side of the school and said staff would stay with them until they were collected.

Later that evening, the school advised that counseling services would be available to all affected by the incident.

Borger Police said in a statement: “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this horrible accident as they navigate this devastating loss.

open image in gallery Police shared that Walmart donated 40 stuffed animals to be laid down at the memorial in front of the Gateway School ( Borger Police Department )

“The entire community grieves alongside them. At this time, we ask for understanding, patience, and compassion for all those affected. Please join us in keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Police shared that Walmart had donated 40 stuffed animals to be laid down at the memorial in front of the Gateway School.

The Independent contacted the Borger Police Department for further information.