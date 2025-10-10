Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Tennessee plant explosion latest: ‘Multiple people’ dead and at least 12 missing after blast rocks community

The ‘massive’ explosion happened at Accurate Energetic Systems near Bucksnort Friday morning

Andrea Cavallier
Friday 10 October 2025 13:42 EDT
Wreckage of Tennessee factory seen from the air after blast rips apart explosives plant

Multiple people are dead and at least 12 are unaccounted for after a “massive” blast rocked a military explosives company in Tennessee on Friday, officials said.

"We do have several people at this time that’s unaccounted for," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said at a news conference. "We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation. We can confirm that we do have some that are deceased."

The explosion, which people reported hearing and feeling miles away, happened at Accurate Energetic Systems near Bucksnort just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Emergency crews were initially unable to enter the plant because of continuing detonations, Hickman County Advanced EMT David Stewart said.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Sheriff Davis said the investigation could take days.

A statement released by Humphreys County urged people to avoid the area.

“Emergency personnel are on scene and actively managing the situation. Please avoid the area to allow responders to work safely and efficiently,” the statement read. “We appreciate your patience and cooperation — and we ask that you keep everyone involved in your prayers.”

Wreckage of Tennessee factory seen from the air after blast rips apart explosives plant
Residents feel blast from miles away

Residents in Lobelville, which is about a 20-minute drive from the scene of the explosion, said they felt their homes shake, the Associated Press reported.

The blast rattled Gentry Stover from his sleep.

“I thought the house had collapsed with me inside of it,” he said by phone. “I live very close to Accurate and I realized about 30 seconds after I woke up that it had to have been that.”

State Rep. Jody Barrett, a Republican from the neighboring town Dickson, was worried about the possible economic impact because the plant is a key employer in the area.

“We live probably 15 miles as the crow flies and we absolutely heard it at the house,” Barrett said. “It sounded like something going through the roof of our house.”

‘Multiple people’ dead after explosion at Tennessee plant

Multiple people are dead and more are missing following a blast at an explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee, law enforcement officials have said.

At least 19 were initially reported missing and multiple others were hospitalized, according to Humphrey County Emergency Management officials.

'Multiple people' dead and more missing after explosion at Tennessee plant

Secondary blasts initially forcing rescuers to keep their distance from the burning site in Bucksnort
Photos: Massive blast at military explosives company

What is Accurate Energetic Systems?

Accurate Energetic Systems, which is located about an hour southwest of Nashville, Tennessee, was founded in 1980, and is “dedicated to the development, manufacture, handling, and storage of high-quality energetic products utilized in both defense and commercial markets.”

The company specializes in making military explosives, according to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple people are dead in explosion, officials say

The blast happened at Accurate Energetic Systems near Bucksnort just before 8 a.m. Friday morning.

“We do have some folks, we can confirm that we do have some that are deceased,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said at a news conference on Friday.

