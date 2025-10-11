Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “devastating” explosion at a Tennessee military supplier plant has left at least 19 “souls” dead or missing, officials say.

The massive blast that occurred at the Accurate Energetic Systems facility in the Bucksnort area just before 8 a.m. local time rocked the close-knit communities in Humphreys County and neighboring Hickman County.

“We do have several people at this time unaccounted for. We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said earlier in the day. “We do have some that are deceased.”

"I can tell you right now that we’re looking for 19 individuals," Davis said. "And a lot of times when I have this type of situation, I’ll refer to them more than just a person. They’re a soul to me. I can tell you that we’re missing 19 souls."

An official death toll has not yet been given by authorities.

Davis said at a later press conference that he personally knew three families impacted by the blast and he described the task of informing grieving loved ones as “hell.”

"We're small counties. And when you have small counties like this, we know each other, we communicate with each other, we love each other,” he said, choking back emotion.

open image in gallery The blast that occurred at the Accurate Energetic Systems facility in the Bucksnort area just before 8 a.m. local time rocked the nearby close-knit communities ( AP )

open image in gallery A ‘massive’ explosion at a Tennessee military supplier plant has left at least 19 people missing, with some feared dead, officials say ( AP )

Video from the scene showed the remains of the plant, much of which was still on fire, with thick black smoke also visible. The eight-building facility is located around 60 miles southwest of Nashville.

The sheriff said it was one of the most devastating scenes he’s ever seen. When asked to describe the building where the explosion happened, he responded, “There's nothing to describe. It's gone."

He later told reporters the explosion, which was felt miles away and showed up on weather radar, left a “half-mile square” of debris, with some of the wreckage found off-site.

open image in gallery The eight-building facility is located around 60 miles southwest of Nashville ( AP )

First responders couldn’t enter the plant at first because of continuing detonations, Hickman County Advanced EMT David Stewart told the Associated Press.

There was no further danger of explosions and the scene was under control by Friday afternoon.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown as the search of the property and investigation into the blast will continue through the night.

Tennessee residents reported hearing the blast from miles away. Beyonica Holt, who lives around 15 miles from the plant, said she “thought we were at war” and that “I was going to die.”

“I was standing in my bedroom. It shook the whole house. I thought it was going to blow out my windows — it didn’t, but that’s how big it was,” she told The Tennessean.

open image in gallery When asked to describe the building where the explosion happened, the local sheriff responded, ‘There's nothing to describe. It's gone’ ( Brett Carlsen/Getty Images )

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wrote on X Friday afternoon he was “monitoring” the situation and asked Tennesseans to “join us in prayer for the families impacted by this tragic incident.”

Accurate Energetic Systems has supplied munitions and explosives, including landmines and C4, to the military, largely the Army and Navy, the AP reported, citing public records.

Friday’s explosion marked the second of its kind in less than a decade. In April 2014, a fire at the plant killed one man and injured four others, local outlet WSMV reported.