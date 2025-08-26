‘Large lizard’ with potential to ‘lash out’ on the loose in Maine town, police say
The cops warned the reptile has sharp teeth and strong jaws with cutting claws
A “large lizard” with the potential to “lash out” is on the loose in a Maine town, police have warned.
This rambunctious reptile was spotted in Old Town, about a two-hour drive northeast of Portland, Maine, Sunday evening.
“We originally thought it was a Monitor lizard, although after hearing from many of you, we believe it’s a Tegu,” the Old Town Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The cops warned Tegus have sharp teeth and strong jaws with cutting claws.
“While not inherently aggressive, they can lash out if they feel threatened,” they warned.
If residents find the scaly runaway, they are told not to approach it and call the police.
It’s unclear where the lizard came from.
Facebook users made light of the lost lizard.
One wrote: “Wait…..what level of Jumanji is this?!” referring to the adventure film.
“Can I pet that dawg ?” another wrote.
A third joked, “For once its not mine...”
The Independent has reached out to the police for updates on the lizard search.
