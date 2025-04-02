Teen girl attacked by sea lion in Long Beach thought she was encountering a shark

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 15-year-old girl was attacked by a sea lion on a Southern Californian beach but mistook it for a shark.

Phoebe Beltran was due to take a swim test for Long Beach’s cadet lifeguard program on Sunday when the attack happened in front of an Ocean Boulevard lifeguard tower.

“Out of nowhere, I feel something biting my arm,” Beltran teen told KTLA. “I saw a shadow of it, and all I’m thinking is, ‘Please, don’t be a shark. Please, don’t take off my arm, and please, don’t kill me.’”

The teen was instead met with a hostile sea lion, a marine animal that can weigh up to 700 pounds and measure up to six feet.

Phoebe was left with multiple bites, scratches on her arm and hand, swelling, and bruising, but did not suffer serious injuries.

She was swiftly taken to the emergency room after lifeguards rescued the teen as fast as possible.

The attack comes as toxic algae blooms are poisoning sea lions on the Southern Californian coast, according to marine scientists. This makes them more aggressive and potentially dangerous to humans.

Changes in their behavior are thought to be caused by poisoning from domoic acid produced by the blooms, which contributes to seizures and health issues in sea lions.

open image in gallery Changes in behaviour is thought to be caused by poisioning from domic acid produced by the blooms, which contribute to seizures and health issues ins sea lions ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The teen’s mother was also distraught as she thought there was a shark.

“I saw something come up, like a fin, and somebody yelled, ‘Shark’... We all rushed to the water, and when I realized it was my daughter, that’s when I broke down,” Bibi Beltran said.

“She could’ve been pulled under. I thought the worst,” she told KTLA.

Despite the terrifying experience, Phoebe is looking forward to taking the lifeguard cadet test once she has recovered.

“I love the beach. I love the ocean. I love swimming,” she said.

Beachgoers are advised to alert the closest lifeguard and call 1-800-39-WHALE to report a stranded or sick marine mammal.

Anyone encountering a sea lion anywhere is advised to avoid eye contact and back away slowly.