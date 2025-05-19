Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 18-year-old Massachusetts High School senior died after crashing her Range Rover just after leaving her prom.

Ava Lodico was driving a white Range Rover SUV when she crashed into a tree in Falmouth, a coastal town in Cape Cod, late Saturday night, WCVB reported.

Video taken from the scene of the fatal, single-car crash showed the SUV with extensive damage to the driver’s side doors, bumper and roof.

Lodico, an aspiring nurse with plans to attend UMass Dartmouth in the fall, was remembered by friends for her compassion, humor and generosity.

"She was so funny, constantly just laughter with her, there was never a dull moment with Ava, ever," her friend, Bea Mariani, said.

open image in gallery A senior at Falmouth High School was killed in a single-car crash while coming home from prom over the weekend. ( Google )

"Ava was the type of person to help people that she didn't even know," another friend, Jazzy Fernandez, added. "She just had so much to give."

Scores of friends left notes, flowers and photographs of the teen at a growing memorial near the scene of the crash.

"She was just so full of life," Fernandez added. "In all these pictures, her smile is just so genuine. She was such a beautiful girl."

Another friend, Myles Peterkin, noted, “It’s the one thing you wish it wouldn’t happen. You just don’t even feel like it’s real.”

Lodico’s friends, who had spent the night partying with her at their senior prom, are now left to mourn at a time they should be celebrating.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Mariani said. “We were just planning a graduation a couple of days ago, and now it’s just moving forward with loss.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.