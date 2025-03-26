Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 300 of the United States’s wealthiest people have asked members of Congress to block Republicans' proposed tax plan that would benefit them, saying it would “dismantle” social programs, “undermine” the U.S. economy and put millions of families “at risk.”

In a letter sent to Democrat leaders in the House and Senate Monday, the group of wealthy individuals criticized President Donald Trump’s desire to extend his 2017 tax cuts, which largely benefitted wealthy people and corporations.

"These cuts aren't just unnecessary; they're cruel, prioritizing handouts to the wealthiest households over the well-being of those who need help the most," the letter read, according to Axios.

open image in gallery A group of the wealthiest Americans have urged Democrats to reject Republicans efforts to advance President Donald Trump’s tax plan ( Getty Images )

It arrives on the desk of Democratic leaders as Republicans gear up to try and advance Trump’s tax proposals. The tax cuts from his first term are set to expire at the end of this year.

Among those who signed the letter are Abigail Disney, a philanthropist and member of the Disney family; Jeffrey Hollender, the founder of the brand Seventh Generation; heirs to the Rockefeller family and more. Many of the people who signed the letter were not named.

“Instead of handing out massive and unnecessary tax cuts to the ultra-wealthy, like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg – Congress should be raising their and our taxes,” the letter read, according to The Washington Post.

The letter was organized by the Responsible Wealth Project in coordination with Americans for Tax Fairness and Voices for Progress, according to reports.

The group sent out a similar letter to Congress in 2022. A group of wealthy Americans also sent a letter to presidential candidates in 2020 urging them to tax the ultra-wealthy more for the benefit of most Americans.

Mike Lapham, the project director at the Responsible Wealth Project, told Axios that those who signed the letter are not household names looking for publicity in asking members of Congress to reject a tax proposal that gives ultra-wealth tax cuts.

open image in gallery The letter arrives on the desk of Democratic leaders as Republicans gear up to try and advance Trump’s tax proposals ( Getty Images )

On the campaign trail, Trump promised to cut taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security benefits in addition to expanding his 2017 Tax Cuts and Job Act. Those cuts mean a reduction in federal tax revenue, which is less money to fund the president’s costly policy proposals, such as the mass deportation of immigrants.

House and Senate Republicans will face the issue of implementing tax cuts while finding money to pay for federal programs in the coming weeks as they begin budget reconciliation.

“No more tax cuts for the wealthy. Not in our name,” the letter says.

The Independent has asked Responsible Wealth Project, Americans for Tax Fairness and Voices for Progress for a copy of the letter.