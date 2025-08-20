Target appoints lifelong employee as new CEO in effort to halt sliding sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Target has selected a lifelong employee as its next CEO in a bid to revive sales as shoppers turn to the retail giant’s competitors.

After more than two decades at the company, joining first as a college intern in 2003, chief operating officer Michael Fiddelke is set for a tenth promotion on February 1, 2026.

The company announced Wednesday that he will succeed current chief executive Brian Cornell, who is expected to transition to executive chair of the board.

Fiddelke, 49, will take over as Target experiences a sustained period of sluggish results, losing market share to the likes of Walmart and Amazon, which some consumers perceive as having lower prices and better items.

“We’ve got to get back to growth,” Fiddelke told reporters beside Cornell in a joint statement at the company’s Minneapolis headquarters. “That is mission 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.”

open image in gallery Michael Fiddelke, 49, is expected to take over as Target's CEO in February 2026, the company announced Wednesday ( Target )

For over two years, the company’s sales have been either flat or falling as competitors have adopted a similar trendy yet affordable approach to their merchandise, compounded by backlash and boycotts over its reversals in diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

A companywide survey released in early June found about 40 percent of the around 260,000 staffers who replied said they didn’t have confidence in Target’s future, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Target revealed on Wednesday that sales from stores and digital channels in operation for at least a year plunged 1.9 percent in the most recent quarter. It marks the 11th consecutive quarter of flat or slumping sales.

Out of 35 merchandise categories that Target tracks, just 14 gained or maintained market share in that period, Fiddelke said Tuesday.

open image in gallery Target revealed on Wednesday that sales from stores and digital channels in operation for at least a year plunged 1.9 percent in the most recent quarter ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Fiddelke pointed to supply-chain chaos and a sales boost stemming from the early Covid-19 pandemic, as consumers broadly purchased more items amid lockdowns.

The shopper experience, he said, had degraded with products often out of stock and stores being strained by also acting as e-commerce shipping hubs.

“We’ve got some work to do to untangle that complexity because what we can’t have is any hiccups in the store experience,” Fiddelke said.

To turn things around at the company, which shoppers once affectionately called “Tar-zhay,” Fiddelke promised to refocus on its “North Star”: stylish, unique merchandise and excellent customer experiences.

Fiddelke’s first taste of a career at Target occurred after landing an internship in 2003 while studying for a master’s degree in business administration at Northwestern University, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He joined the company as a financial analyst the following year. He began climbing his way through nine positions before emerging as chief operating officer and executive vice president in January 2024.

open image in gallery Brian Cornell, Target’s chief executive for 11 years, said Michael Fiddelke was the ‘right’ pick to replace him ( AP )

Cornell, his predecessor, took the helm at Target in August 2014. In September 2022, the board extended the 66-year-old’s contract for an additional three years, eliminating a policy requiring its chief executives to retire at 65.

While Cornell helped to reenergize the company, he struggled to turn around weak sales in a more competitive, post-pandemic retail landscape.

Now, the outgoing CEO says Fiddelke is the “right” person to replace him.

“Mike was the right candidate to lead our business back to growth,” Cornell told reporters. “As I arrived at Target, I consistently relied on Michael’s strategic insights and sound judgment when making decisions. Michael has developed a deeper knowledge of our business than anyone I know.”