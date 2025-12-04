Rare palm trees flower for first time in decades before dying

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rare talipot palms are flowering for the first and only time in their lives, decades after famous Brazilian landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx introduced them in the 1960s.

Towards the end of its life — which can span between 40 and 80 years — the palm tree sends up a towering central plume crowded with millions of small, creamy-white blossoms that rise high above its fan-shaped leaves.

The rare phenomenon has sparked the curiosity of passersby in Flamengo Park in Rio de Janeiro who stop, crane their necks to admire them and take photos.

Vinicius Vanni, a civil engineer, was among those dazzled by the sight. He is hoping to collect seedlings and plant them.

“I probably won’t see them flower, but they’ll be there for future generations,” said from Flamengo Park, which hugs a nearby beach and offers a spectacular view of Sugarloaf Mountain.

The talipot palm, which orginate from southern India and Sri Lanka, can reach up to 30 meters (98 feet) in height and produce around 25 million flowers when it blossoms, using energy accumulated over decades.

If the flowers are pollinated, they produce fruits that can become seedlings.

In addition to Flamengo Park, the talipot palms can be found in Rio’s Botanical Garden, where they are also flowering.

That’s because they were brought across from southern Asia together, have the same metabolism and have been exposed to the same Brazilian rhythm of daylight, according to Aline Saavedra, a biologist at Rio de Janeiro State University.

Saavedra said that environmental laws strictly regulate transporting species native from another continent, although talipot palms are not invasive due to their slow development.

The interest the phenomenon has generated is positive and could encourage a sense of belonging for human beings to preserve rather than destroy the environment, according to Saavedra.

“This palm species gives us a reflection on temporality, because it has roughly the same lifespan as a human being,” said Saavedra. “Marx also wanted to convey a poetic perspective.”