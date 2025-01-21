Two Americans released by Taliban in final deal of Biden administration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Taliban has released two American citizens in a prisoner exchange negotiated by the outgoing Biden administration, US media reports and the families of the two men said.

The two Americans – Ryan Corbett and William McKenty – were exchanged for a member of the Afghan Taliban named Khan Mohammed who was convicted in 2008 on narco-terrorism charges.

In a statement provided to The Independent, Mr Corbett’s family first thanked the new US president Donald Trump, and then his predecessor Joe Biden, for their efforts to secure his release.

“Today, our hearts are filled with overwhelming gratitude and praise to God for sustaining Ryan’s life and bringing him back home after what has been the most challenging and uncertain 894 days of our lives,” Mr Corbett’s family said.

No statement was provided from the family of Mr McKenty, 69, due to his family’s request to the US government for privacy.

Khan Mohammad, 55, was a narcotics trafficker who sought to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan using rockets, according to the US Department of Justice. He was sentenced to life in prison in the US’s first conviction on narco-terror charges.

The exchange took place after Mr Biden had left the White House but was negotiated by his administration, with several rounds of talks mediated by Qatar, according to multiple people aware of the details of the swap. Qatar also provided logistical support to get the two American men out of Kabul safely, officials said.

Mr Corbett’s family also thanked the Qatari government. “Your efforts as mediators, your compassion, and your commitment to diplomacy have given our family the most precious gift imaginable: Ryan’s freedom,” they said.

While negotiations had been taking place for many months the “very latest push happened in the course of the past week”, Mr Corbett’s lawyer Ryan Fayhee told The Independent.

An official from the Biden administration told CNN that the details of the exchange were communicated to Donald Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz. The incoming administration was “on board with this deal, acknowledged it and [had] not objected to it”, they said.

Explaining the delay, one person briefed on the swap told CNN that the Taliban preferred to let Mr Trump take the credit for the deal and did not want the news to be lost during buzz around the inauguration itself. Bad weather in both Washington and Kabul was also partly blamed.

A senior Trump administration official indicated some disapproval of the terms of the deal but welcomed the release of the two Americans. “While we would not do the deal that the Biden administration did at the end, we are always happy to have two Americans home,” the Trump official was quoted as saying.