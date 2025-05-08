Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cancer risks from a harmful chemical are significantly higher, especially for children, in homes with medium to high gas stove usage and inadequate ventilation, according to a new Stanford University study.

It’s the first study to assess the carcinogenic health risks from benzene formed during gas combustion from stoves, as well as leukemia cases attributable to gas stove use, researchers claimed.

The university evaluated population-level exposure of benzene, a known carcinogen, and associated health risks for 6.3 million U.S. residents exposed to the top five percent of highest benzene-emitting gas stoves.

The results indicated that gas stove use can significantly elevate benzene concentrations, posing potential health risks in smaller dwellings. The risks are exacerbated in kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms, where people spend most of their time.

The concentrations were highest in smaller apartments, followed by manufactured homes, attached homes and detached homes.

Higher efficiency ventilation systems show a notable decrease in exposure when used. However, the best ventilation scenarios did not fully mitigate the carcinogenic health risks.

open image in gallery Electric stoves could be used to mitigate exposure to benzene ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

To conduct the study, Sanford researchers simulated different cooking scenarios involving varying burner intensities and oven temperatures with minimal or no ventilation.

Benzene is a harmful chemical often found in gasoline, cigarette smoke and paint strippers and has been linked to blood-related cancers and leukemia. The research indicates children’s cancer risk from gas stove exposure is 1.85 times higher than adults.

Researchers noted that children typically breathe in more air than their small body size.

“This study underscores the importance of effective ventilation and highlights the need for policies and strategies to mitigate benzene exposure from gas stoves, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children,” said researchers.

“While the short-term non-carcinogenic risks are not significant, the long-term carcinogenic health risks may cause public health concern, particularly for people with high gas stove usage and inadequate ventilation.”

Strategies to mitigate benzene exposure include switching to electric stoves, enhancing ventilation and reducing outdoor benzene levels in areas with heavy traffic or industrial activity.

Some efforts have been undertaken to limit the number of gas stoves, which are currently in about 40 percent of households. New York became the first state to ban the installation of new gas stoves in most new homes and buildings in 2023.

The measure is due to take effect in 2026 for buildings smaller than seven stories and in 2029 for bigger buildings.