14-year-old girl plunges to death from elite NYC private school building, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 14-year-old girl has plunged to her death from an elite New York City private school building, according to the cops.

Authorities rushed to The Chapin School on the Upper East Side of Manhattan at around 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to find the girl “with injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position,” The New York City Police Department told The Independent.

First responders took the girl to a nearby hospital in critical condition but she later died from her injuries. It’s unclear whether the incident was an accident.

Her exact cause of death is yet to be determined. The Independent has reached out to New York City’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for comment.

open image in gallery A 14-year-old girl plunged to her death from an elite New York City private school building, according to the cops ( Getty/iStock )

No arrests have been made in the investigation into the girl’s death as of late Thursday afternoon.

Police say the girl’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified of her death.

The Chapin School is a K-12 all girls school established in 1901. There are more than 800 students currently enrolled. This year’s tuition cost more than $68,000.

Students from Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens attend The Chapin School. The school also has students from New York’s Long Island and Westchester County as well as Connecticut and New Jersey.

open image in gallery No arrests have been made and an exact cause of death has yet to be revealed following the incident at The Chaplin School ( Google Earth )

Prominent alumni of the school include former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump.

The Independent has reached out to The Chapin School for comment.

Wednesday’s incident comes just weeks after a 16-year-old boy plunged to his death from a Catholic all-boys school on the Upper East Side, according to police.

A representative from Regis High School called the incident an “unimaginable tragedy.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we write that one of our students tragically lost his life," the representative told PEOPLE.