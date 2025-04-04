Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A powerful spring storm has brought widespread flooding and tornados to parts of the U.S. leaving a trail of destruction including seven deaths.

After twisters that resulted “immense devastation” in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee warned residents that the storm would continue over the course of the next few days.

“The main message tonight is don’t let your guard down,” he said in a Thursday night briefing. “And know that while the weather has changed, even in the last 24 hours, it will continue over the next 24 hours,” he said. “And, in some ways, in different areas with greater amounts of severity.”

Stormy weather has sent massive twisters tearing through Tennessee, Indiana, Arkansas and Missouri. Roofs were ripped off warehouses, neighborhoods were flattened and family members were killed in their homes.

The dangerous weather is expected to continue over the next few days with the Southeast in the storm's path and facing similar threats, including rain and hail. Forecasters said that Saturday faces the largest threats, with tornadoes potentially impacting areas from Ohio to Louisiana.

open image in gallery A deadly spring storm has led to the deaths of at least seven people and brought life-threatening flash floods and tornadoes to the central and southern U.S.. Impacts are expected to continue through the weekend ( @NashvilleFD/X )

Water rescues are underway

Forecasters in the southern state have warned areas could see as much as 15 inches of rain fall by Sunday, and water rescues were already underway in Nashville and other parts of Tennessee. Nashville and Memphis both recorded daily rain records on Thursday, according to Fox Weather.

“From 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., [Nashville fire] Special Operations division responded to 15 water-related calls, two HazMat calls, and two investigations,” the city’s fire department said in a social media post on Thursday afternoon.

In neighboring Kentucky, where rescues were also conducted, police and fire authorities shared photos of flooded roads and overflowing rivers.

Residents in Brindle Ridge, Kentucky, were asked to avoid all travel, as nearly every road in northern Rockcastle had some level of flooding.

“Rain totals have been higher than expected, and conditions are serious across the state. My request for an emergency declaration was approved, giving us federal support,” Governor Andy Beshear wrote on Friday. ”Swift water rescue teams are out, and we've received emergency response support from other states.”

“Folks, the next 48 hours are critical. Please be alert, avoid high water and make smart decisions. Stay safe, Kentucky,” he said.

open image in gallery Flooding fills the roads of Mount Vernon, Kentucky, outside the Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. Police and fire authorities shared photos of flooded roads and highways ( Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook )

At least 25 state highways were swamped, the governor’s office said.

As of Thursday afternoon, 38 river locations in the Ohio River Valley were expected to reach major flood stage, according to the National Weather Service. That means there would be significant evacuations and extensive inundation of structures and roads.

What’s expected on Friday?

The “life-threatening, catastrophic and potentially historic flash flood event” was forecast to continue Friday across the Lower Ohio Valley and Mid-South.

“Storm initiation and movement roughly parallel to the boundary will lead to repeated rounds of heavy rainfall over the same areas, leading to significant to extreme, potentially historic, rainfall totals over increasingly saturated soils,” the National Weather Service said.

open image in gallery The storm is spawning tornados and flooding and causing significant damage in Tennessee ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A couple of rounds of significant severe weather are expected from the Mid-South through the Ozarks and ArkLaTex region – where Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas join together – including the potential for very large hail and more strong tornadoes.

Tens of thousands of customers remain without power following the storm, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.

What about the weekend?

High risks of excessive rainfall remain in effect through Saturday, marking an “increasingly dangerous and life-threatening situation.”

The repeating rounds of heavy rainfall will raise the risk of potentially catastrophic major flooding in the Ozarks, portions of the Middle Mississippi Valley, and much of the Ohio Valley.

The threat of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes and hail will continue for the Lower Mississippi Valley through the Mid-South and Ohio Valley.

open image in gallery The risk for more twisters is continuing through Saturday. After that, the severe weather heads eastward ( AP )

"Saturday looks like the day where there may be multiple supercells and strong tornadoes," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

The hardest hit areas should expect some relief on Sunday as the storm moves into the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, shifting into the Carolinas and toward the Central Gulf Coast. However, major river flooding in the Ohio Valley is likely to continue into early next week.

The severe weather risk will also shift eastward into parts of the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and southern Appalachians on Sunday, with the Storm Prediction Center issuing a Slight Risk for the potential for damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes.

"Saturday is the day that concerns me the most right now," Nashville meteorologist Ryan Husted told Fox Weather. "Because we have time for our atmosphere to recharge, which means we have the potential for dangerous severe thunderstorms once again. In addition, our ground is saturated – that means any rain that falls will run off and it’s going to cause flooding. I’m very confident that Saturday is a dangerous day for flash flooding going into Saturday night."