Tropical Storm Barbara threatens hurricane off Mexico
Barbara was located approximately 170 miles southwest of Zihuatanejo
Tropical Storm Barbara is gaining strength off the southwestern coast of Mexico and is anticipated to become a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The storm is not expected to threaten land.
Barbara was located approximately 170 miles (275 kilometers) southwest of Zihuatanejo, a popular tourist port in Guerrero state, the center reported. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were recorded at 60 mph (95 kph), and it was moving west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).
At present, no coastal watches or warnings have been issued.
The storm is expected to become a hurricane later Sunday as it moves west-northwest for two more days, before turning toward west into the Pacific by Tuesday, forecasters said.
Barbara formed off the southwest coast of Mexico earlier Sunday.
Heavy rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters), with amounts of up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in limited areas, are possible across portions of the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco through Monday. Th rainfall may lead to flooding and mudslides.
Swells affecting portions of the southwestern Mexico coast for the next few days can produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the hurricane center said.