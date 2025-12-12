Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt underwent emergency surgery for a collapsed lung

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive linebacker T.J. Watt is set to miss Monday's crucial encounter against the Miami Dolphins after undergoing surgery for a partially collapsed lung, an injury reportedly sustained during a dry-needling session.

The procedure took place on Thursday, as confirmed by his brother, J.J. Watt, on X.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated on Friday that Watt was recovering comfortably at home but would be unavailable for the upcoming home game against the surging Dolphins. Tomlin, however, declined to speculate on whether Watt's absence would extend beyond this week.

The 30-year-old linebacker was hospitalized on Wednesday after reporting "discomfort" while receiving treatment from the Steelers' medical staff.

His brother clarified that this discomfort arose during a dry-needling session. Dry needling, as explained by the Cleveland Clinic, is a therapeutic technique involving the insertion of needles into trigger points within muscles to alleviate pain and improve movement.

Watt, a seven-time Pro Bowler and the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has been a cornerstone of the Steelers' defence for nearly a decade, making 56 consecutive regular-season starts despite a recent toe issue.

He has recorded seven sacks this season, contributing to Pittsburgh's one-game lead in the AFC North. Historically, the Steelers have struggled significantly without Watt, notably going 1-6 in 2022 during his recovery from a pectoral injury.

Nick Herbig is slated to start in Watt's place against Miami. Herbig, in his third season, has impressed with 6.5 sacks, second only to Watt on the team. He acknowledged Watt's influence, stating: "I think that (T.J.'s) prepared not just myself, but a bunch of the younger guys in that sense to be able to take on that larger role, not just as a player but as a leader, and bringing that energy and just doing everything that he does right."

Longtime Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward expressed concern for Watt's well-being, prioritising his friend's health over the team's immediate challenges. "You never want to hear anything like that ever happen," Heyward said. "But you know, more concerned with just how he’s doing on, you know, a friend level and as a brother."

Tomlin had previously noted on Thursday that Watt had not reported any chest issues this season and admitted he had "no idea" about the specifics of the dry-needling session, adding he was not in a position to "dispute something said by someone close to him." The Steelers now face a significant challenge as they navigate a crucial part of their season without their defensive talisman.