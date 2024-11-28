Eight-year-old boy critically injured after ‘solemn sprite’ statue fell on him at luxury Arizona resort
The accident unfolded on Wednesday morning at the exclusive Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix
An eight-year-old boy has been left critically injured after a “Solemn Sprite” statue fell on him at a luxury resort in Arizona.
The accident unfolded on Wednesday morning at the exclusive Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix.
Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller told Arizona Family that pieces of concrete from the statue fell onto the child, causing him to suffer a serious head injury.
The child was rushed to hospital in “extremely critical condition” and is now fighting for his life and breathing through a tube.
Video footage captured the aftermath of the statue’s collapse on the grounds of the hotel.
It is not clear what caused the statue to fall with an investigation into the incident now underway.
The resort is known for its 19 Solemn Sprite statues which are an ode to Greek mythology, according to the Biltmore’s website.
Arizona Biltmore issued a statement following the incident: “Our top priority is the safety of our guests, and our thoughts are with the family impacted by today’s events.”
The Independent has contacted Phoenix Fire and Police Departments and Arizona Biltmore for further comment.
