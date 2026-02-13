Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Jury deadlocked in the trial of Stanford students charged after pro-Palestinian protests in 2024

A jury has deadlocked in the trial of five current and former Stanford University students charged after pro-Palestinian protests in 2024

A jury has deadlocked in the trial of five current and former Stanford University students charged after pro-Palestinian protests in 2024.

The students faced felony charges for vandalism and conspiracy to trespass after they barricaded themselves inside the university president and provost executive offices.

Santa Clara County prosecutors said demonstrators broke furniture and splattered a red liquid described as fake blood on items throughout the offices.

Defense lawyers said the protest was protected speech and there was no intent to damage property.

The trial in California’s Silicon Valley is a rare instance of demonstrators facing felony charges from the wave of campus protests that year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in