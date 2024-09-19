Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The mayor of Springfield, Ohio, issued a proclamation Thursday giving himself temporary “emergency powers” as the city faces multiple threats of violence following false claims about Haitian immigrants in the community.

“We are addressing these threats with the seriousness they warrant and are taking immediate steps to ensure the security of both our community and our employees,” Mayor Rob Rue said in a statement. “Our commitment to preventing harm is unwavering.”

For the last two weeks, the small Ohio city has been hit with multiple bomb threats on schools, government buildings and residences, forcing evacuations and closures.

The political turmoil arrives after former president Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance amplified false claims that immigrants in Springfield were abducting and “eating” people’s pets as a way to promote their anti-immigration policies.

Local and state officials, including Governor Mike DeWine, have all said those claims that immigrants are eating pets are not true but the city is still facing an increasing number of threats.

Mayor Rue’s proclamation will allow him to “take command” of Springfield’s police and other resources in order to address ongoing issues.

Under Springfield’s bylaws, the mayor is “the sole determiner of what constitutes public danger or emergency.” After making a proclamation, the mayor can temporarily govern the city.

“This will enable departments to respond more efficiently to emerging risks, including civil unrest, cyber threats, and potential acts of violence,” the proclamation states.

The Independent has asked the mayor’s office for further comment.

The proclamation will last until public safety risks cease.

A mural in Springfield, Ohio. Donald Trump and his running mate claim, without evidence, that Haitian immigrants are eating residents’ pets ( Getty Images )

Over the last few years, Springfield has seen an influx of Haitian immigrants. They have been granted temporary protected status in the United States as Haiti faces a violent political crisis.

Despite this, Trump and Vance have called them “illegal” and used Springfield as an example of a city that is in shambles due to the increase in immigrant residents.

That all came to a head during the second presidential debate, when Trump said he saw and heard on television that immigrants were eating cats and dogs.

Before the debate, Vance amplified the false claims on social media. He has defended his statement, claiming his constituents filed reports. But he acknowledged that it doesn’t mean the claims are necessarily true.

Already, officials have been redirecting resources to Springfield as they face a growing number of threats. DeWine announced on Monday he would send state troopers to schools that have faced bomb threats.

Resources in the city are “stretched,” DeWine and Rue have said.

The former president has indicated he would like to visit Springfield but officials have warned that it would be a “strain” on the city that is already working around the clock to negate threats.