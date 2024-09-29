Basketball super fan Spike Lee takes in Liberty playoff game donning a Sabrina Ionescu jersey

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Sabrina Ionescu's relationship with Spike Lee goes back to when she was drafted by the New York Liberty.

The basketball super fan was one of the first people to welcome her to New York when the Liberty took her No. 1 in 2020.

“He was the first person who called me and shared the excitement with New York getting the number one pick,” Ionescu said after scoring 21 points in an 87-77 win over Las Vegas on Sunday. “Every time I've seen him we've had small talk and I said he's got to come out to a game. To be able to see him here cheering us on loud, over there chirping at the refs and talking to the players."

Lee has been a fixture at New York Knicks games over the years and has routinely trash-talked opposing players including famously Reggie Miller. He was sitting courtside at Barclays Center, wearing an Ionescu jersey.

This time, Aces guard Kelsey Plum was the object of his good-natured trash talk.

“I can’t say exactly what was said, but I told him that he should talk louder," Plum said smiling after the game. "But it was all well and fun and really cool that he’s here, even last round was really cool. I know he’s a big sports fan.”

This was the second straight Liberty playoff game Lee's attended. He was also at the opening round clincher over Atlanta. At the first game he gave Ionescu a high-five in the third quarter that she said felt like “New York was injected into my veins.”

Lee was part of the sellout crowd of 14,015 that also included Liberty fan Jason Sudeikis and Tracy Morgan.

