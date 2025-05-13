Meet Violeta! Oakland Zoo helps rescue adorable endangered spider monkey after drug bust
This is the zoo’s second spider monkey rescue of the year. They are one of the world’s most trafficked animals
The Oakland Zoo has rescued a baby spider monkey after authorities found her in a drug bust earlier this month.
They named the infant Violeta, who zoo staff say is in decent health and around 18 months old.
After she was surrendered by her owner to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office in Vallejo, California, Violeta was taken by an Oakland Zoo Animal Care staff member to the Zoo’s Veterinary Hospital.
Since then, veterinary staff have given her calcium supplements and begun ultraviolet light treatments. The staff is expected to perform a CT scan, bloodwork, and a more thorough physical exam of Violeta this week.
“Veterinary Hospital staff are taking measures to ensure Violeta's overall wellbeing and have reported that she is doing well in her temporary home where keepers have set up enrichment, along with blankets and toys to keep her comfortable and stimulated,” the zoo said. “They are providing her with a healthy diet that includes a variety of fruits and vegetables, and she is drinking formula that will help to minimize the likelihood of pathologic bony fractures.”
After she has recovered, the Oakland Zoo will work with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Wildlife Confiscation Network to find her an appropriate home in an accredited zoo or sanctuary, where she can grow up in a troop of other spider monkeys.
Spider monkeys like Violeta are endangered, primarily due to habitat loss, hunting, and the exotic pet trade. They are one of the world’s most trafficked animals.
"Infant spider monkeys in the pet trade are often the result of their mothers and family members being shot down from the trees to capture the baby. Many times, the baby is killed or injured due to the fall,” Colleen Kinzley, VP of Animal Care, Conservation, and Research at Oakland Zoo, explained. “Once they enter the pet trade, these animals typically do not receive a proper diet or adequate socialization with other monkeys, which can lead to lifelong physical and mental health issues.”
Native to rainforests of Central and South America, black spider monkeys have seen a population decline of at least 50 percent over the past 30 years, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. It is difficult to determine how many are left, and the numbers vary by species, the International Fund for Animal Welfare notes.
Of all the species of spider monkeys, black spider monkeys are the largest, according to the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center. They can weigh more than 20 pounds and live for up to 40 years under human care.
It is illegal to own primates privately in California, although many people do. This is the second spider monkey rescue the Oakland Zoo has assisted with this year. In January, the zoo assisted in the rescue of a spider monkey named Azules on New Year’s Eve. Azules was discovered in the front seat of a Rolls-Royce after a traffic stop conducted by the California Highway Patrol in Madera County.
The zoo has received over 100 requests to assist with animal rescue efforts since 2021. They noted recently introduced legislation could help primates exploited through the exotic pet trade.
“It is crucial to raise awareness about the threats these animals face and to take action to end this deadly trade," said Kinzley.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments