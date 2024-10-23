Body of missing employee at Elon Musk’s SpaceX washes up on Texas beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The body of a missing employee for Elon Musk’s SpaceX washed up on a Texas beach this week, ending a 24-hour search for the man.

Kevin Edward Escobar was last seen on Sunday morning, when he went swimming at Boca Chica Beach with coworkers. One fellow SpaceX employee called the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office to report Escobar was 50 yards out and could not swim back to shore himself.

A second SpaceX employee tried to rescue him but was unable to, local outlet ValleyCentral reports. Shortly afterward, he disappeared underneath the water.

That day, the US Coast Guard launched boat and helicopter crews to search for Escobar. After an unsuccessful 18-hour search, USA Today reports, they handed matters to the local police on Monday.

The SpaceX Starbase facility pictured near Boca Chica beach. Escobar’s body washed up on the same beach Monday ( Getty Images )

Escobar’s body washed up around the place he was originally lost at 6:30 p.m. local time on Monday, and police have informed his family, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

“A Justice of the Peace as well as the funeral home were called to location,” the sheriff’s office said. “The deceased swimmer’s family and next kin were notified.”

Boca Chica beach is located on the southern tip of Texas along the Gulf Coast. The beach is used as a commercial launch site for SpaceX.

"Overall, this is an unfortunate situation where a life was lost due to being swept out by rip current. Boater and water safety is crucial," James Farris, a public information officer for the Coast Guard Corpus Christi sector, told local outlet KRGV.

"Always make sure if you are a boater, wear a life jacket and have a way to contact others via radio or EPIRB,” Farris added. “Before going on the beach, always check the weather and sea state and if it is not safe to do so, refrain from entering the water. Safety first!”

The Independent has contacted SpaceX for comment.