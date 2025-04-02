Teens accused of starting massive South Carolina wildfire by tossing their cigarette butts along a hiking trail
The Table Rock fire forced widespread evacuations and a massive ground and aerial response
Three teenagers have been arrested after being accused of starting South Carolina’s more than 13,000-acre Table Rock fire by not properly disposing of their cigarettes.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission said that 19-year-old Nyzaire Jah-Neiz Marsh, 18-year-old Tristan Tyler, and 18-year-old Isaac Wilson were each charged with one count of negligently allowing fire to spread to land or property of another.
“While involved in the search for a missing hiker in Table Rock State Park [on] March 21, Pickens County sheriff’s deputies, state park personnel and other first responders discovered a rapidly growing wildfire,” the commission said Tuesday. “As part of their response, the search group located and evacuated seven hikers, several of whom were questioned about the origins of the fire.”
Commission investigators and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office obtained evidence - that was not disclosed- that identified these teens as suspects in the origin of the Table Rock fire.
“According to the arrest warrant affidavits, the suspects took part in smoking activities on a hiking trail at the state park and did not extinguish their cigarettes in a proper and safe manner, which officials allege led to the ignition of the Table Rock fire,” the release said.
Another unnamed juvenile was charged with one count of the same offense. However, he was not booked and was released into the custody of his parents.
The three teen were booked into the Pickens County Detention Center and released on personal recognizance bonds of $7,500 each. Online court records did not list attorneys for them.
If convicted, the teens face a sentence of five to 30 days in jail or fines between $25 and $200, according to The State.
The news comes as the Table Rock fire continues to burn nearly two weeks after its start – although firefighters have made some progress with the assistance of the South Carolina National Guard’s water drops. The 13,564-acre blaze is now at 30 percent containment.
The nearby 2,078-acre Persimmon Ridge fire is close to three-quarters contained and has “ceased growth.”
Firefighters’ efforts have been aided by wetter conditions, with the area receiving around 1.5 inches over the last two days. Showers were forecast to continue on Wednesday and into Thursday. However, record-high temperatures are forecast for Friday and Saturday.
All voluntary evacuations in Pickens have been lifted, and all mandatory evacuations in Greenville County have been reduced to voluntary.
