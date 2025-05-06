Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An aspiring teacher visiting friends at the University of South Carolina became the unintentional victim of a fatal shooting after a robber on a multi-day crime spree shot her dead during a home invasion, cops say.

Logan Federico, 22, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, died from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest after returning home from a night out with friends on May 3, the Columbia Police Department said on Monday.

Federico encountered 30-year-old Alexander Dickey while he was breaking into homes near the university – including the one where she was staying with friends – and shot her, authorities said.

“Logan was a true victim. She was a helpless victim. She was not an intended target,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said during a press conference.

The 22-year-old had no other obvious signs of trauma, authorities added.

open image in gallery Logan Federico, 22, was fatally shot after returning home from a night out with friends in South Carolina, police said. ( Columbia Police Department )

Her father, Stephen Federico, described his daughter as a “strong, fun-loving individual” who loved Taylor Swift and was studying to become a teacher.

“The message I want to send to Dickey, who took my daughter’s life. This is from her: You can’t kill my spirit. You might be able to kill my body, but you cannot kill my love that my family and friends shared with me,” he said.

After shooting Federico, Dickey fled the scene in a car he stole from a neighboring home, police said.

Dickey, who has an extensive criminal history, had gone on a multi-day crime spree, using credit and debit cards stolen from nearby homes to go on a “shopping spree,” Holbrook said.

Eventually, his getaway car broke down and Dickey had it towed to a friend’s home in Gaston, South Carolina, where police later found him breaking into a home.

open image in gallery Alexander Dickey, 30, was arrested and charged with murder, police said. ( Lexington County Detention Center )

He was arrested after breaking into the home and allegedly setting it on fire.

Dickey faces a slew of charges related to the crimes, including murder, burglary and grand larceny. He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center following his arrest and was denied bond.

“He’s a true convict and he deserves to be in jail for the rest of his life,” Holbrook said.