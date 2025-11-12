Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travelers using the platform Sonder to book rooms in serviced apartments and boutique hotels say they were unceremoniously kicked to the curb over the weekend, after the once highly-valued travel company suddenly saw its partnership with hotel heavyweight Marriott come to an end.

On Sunday, Marriott announced that its licensing agreement for Sonder to use its Marriott Bonvoy reservation system, little over a year old, was over.

On the ground, this meant travelers across the world suddenly had to leave their rooms mid-stay.

“I’m a traveling clinical transplant coordinator on assignment,” Threads user Damien Jay wrote on Sunday. “Today I got an email telling me to vacate my paid room by 9AM Monday because your licensing agreement ended — with NO relocation, NO compensation, NO support.”

“I booked in good faith, paid in full, and I’m mid-assignment handling life-and-death organ recovery cases,” he added. “This disruption isn’t just inconvenient — it’s dangerous.”

open image in gallery Guests using Sonder to book high-end apartments and boutique hotels said they were rapidly told to vacate their rooms after the company’s partnership with Marriott fell apart over the weekend ( REUTERS )

For others such as Steve McGraw, a retired tech executive staying at a Sonder property in New York City with his family, the shake-up meant steep costs finding a new place to stay.

"We ended up spending several thousand dollars more to find a new place," McGraw told Business Insider. "It was very, very disruptive. They treated us so poorly."

Other Sonder customers said they returned to their rooms to find their luggage packed, or found staff members at the properties in question seemingly unaware of the status of the Marriott-Sonder blow-up.

Patrick M. D’Aoust of Ottawa said he got an email on Sunday giving him until Monday morning to vacate a Montréal stay he booked for an anniversary trip, only to immediately be sent packing.

open image in gallery Social media was soon filled with customers venting about being kicked out of their Sonder stays ( Threads user @_damienj )

“I asked the staff if we could still stay until our checkout at 11 am, but the staff explained he had only received instructions to empty the building ASAP and that unfortunately we only had 10 to 15 minutes,” he told CNN.

Travel vlogger @reece.traveling said the chaos had left him “basically homeless” for a time.

The Independent has contacted Marriott and Sonder for comment.

Marriott has said it will support customers seeking refunds on pre-paid Sonder reservations.

open image in gallery Sonder was once seen as a potential competitor to Airbnb and was valued at over $1 billion ( (Alamy/PA) )

Sonder, which reportedly operated 140 properties and nearly 8,000 apartments at its peak, announced Monday it was “winding down operations immediately” and expects to initiate a Chapter 7 liquidation of its U.S. business, while entering insolvency proceedings in its foreign markets.

In a statement, the company, which struggled to become profitable after going public in 2022 and weathering the pandemic, pinned some of the blame on its Marriott deal.

“We are devastated to reach a point where a liquidation is the only viable path forward,” Janice Sears, Interim Chief Executive Officer, wrote. “Unfortunately, our integration with Marriott International was substantially delayed due to unexpected challenges in aligning our technology frameworks, resulting in significant, unanticipated integration costs, as well as a sharp decline in revenue arising from Sonder’s participation in Marriott’s Bonvoy reservation system.”

open image in gallery Sonder struggled to achieve profitability and went public in a travel market struggling to recover from the Covid pandemic ( Getty Images )

The company was once seen as a major threat to Airbnb, and in 2019 it raised $225 million at a valuation north of $1 billion.

Unlike Airbnb, however, the company leased its short-term rentals directly rather than relying on properties that hosts already owned.

“When you’re not profitable, at some point, you run out of cash,” Nicolas Graf, a professor at New York University’s Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, told The New York Times after the company announced its Chapter 7 plans. “And that’s what happened in the past few weeks.”