Some of the millions of Americans who receive Social Security benefits may see surprisingly larger paychecks this year.

Given the latest cost-of-living adjustment of 2.8 percent, up from 2.5 percent in 2025, some beneficiaries will see the maximum monthly check increase to $5,251 — a significant jump from the $2,071 average Social Security check.

Those who receive the maximum benefit will take home more than $63,000 in 2026, which is on par with what the average senior household spends in a year, according to the Motley Fool.

While the maximum benefit has a far greater appeal than the average, there are three specific requirements to meet to receive the biggest payout.

To qualify, you must have worked 35 years before applying for the benefits, paid the maximum Social Security taxes for all of those 35 years and applied for Social Security at age 70.

open image in gallery The maximum Social Security check for 2026 is a whopping $5,251, which equates to roughly $63,000 a year, which is what the average senior household spends in a year, according to a report ( Getty Images )

Since Social Security is funded by payroll taxes, how much people earn and contribute in taxes directly impacts the size of the benefits they receive in retirement.

The Social Security Administration determines benefits based on a worker’s highest 35 years of earnings, adjusted for inflation. Those who contribute the maximum over those years and wait until they are 70 receive the top payout, according to Yahoo Finance. The maximum taxable limit is $184,500 for individual tax payers, meaning if you earn at or above this cap, you will maximize your eventual benefit check.

However, people can still claim Social Security with a shorter work history.

Checks can be received by people with as little as 10 years in the work force, though the payout drops significantly for those who do not cross the 35-year mark.

To get the biggest benefit of a given year, you must also wait until the age of 70 to apply for Social Security benefits. By waiting, your monthly checks grow over time until you qualify for the largest benefit, according to the Motley Fool.

Those who turned 70 in 2025 and qualified for the maximum benefit received $5,108 per month last year. Given the cost-of-living adjustment, that number jumped to $5, 251 per month in 2026.

Despite the biggest benefit’s appeal, three and a half decades of high earnings and waiting until the age of 70 is a tough feat for most to achieve.

According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, only 10 percent of beneficiaries wait until the age of 70 to file their claim.

While receiving the top Social Security payout is a goal for many, there are other ways to boost payments while still working, including by boosting one’s income by negotiating a higher wage or switching jobs, according to Yahoo Finance.