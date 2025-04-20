4 killed as small plane hits power lines and crashes in Illinois

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people were killed when a small plane hit power lines in Illinois and crashed into a field.

The accident took place on Saturday morning in Trilla, Illinois, around 200 miles south of Chicago, according to Illinois State Police.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the Cessna 180 single-engine plane hit power lines before crashing, with debris spread across County Line Road.

The Coles County Coroner said that two men and two women were onboard the plane, but their names have not yet been made public.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the accident, with an NTSB investigator set to arrive at the scene on Sunday.

The remains fo the plane will be removed to a secure location for further inspection, with a preliminary NTSB report issued within 30 days.

“I was sitting in my room, and I was getting ready to turn a show on, and all of a sudden I hear this noise,” Kynnedi Goldstein told CBS News Chicago.

“It's like the whole 'boom,' and then our power went out for a second, and then our generator kicked on. And I was just like, 'What?' So then I go out to our sunroom, and I look, and there's a huge pile of smoke. So I called my friend, and then we went down to the scene.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement that he was monitoring the situation and “keeping those impacted by the plane crash in our thoughts.”

“Thank you to the first responders who rushed to the scene,” he added.