One dead after small plane crashes onto highway

One person died and another was injured when a small plane crashed into a highway in Connecticut, multiple law enforcement agencies said.

Passenger, Jacob Yankele Friedman, 33, of Monsey, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the pilot, Kalmen Goldberger, 26, of Linden, New Jersey, miraculously survived and was transported to an area hospital in New York for minor injuries sustained from the accident, Connecticut State Police said Friday.

The crash unfolded at around 6:35 p.m. Thursday when the single-engine plane, which had taken off from Linden, New Jersey, experienced a sudden drop in altitude and and hurtled towards Interstate 684, in the border town of Greenwich, Connecticut.

The plane was approximately 7 miles from the intended destination at Westchester County Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Preliminary information suggests the sudden drop – reportedly at a rate of roughly 1,000 feet per minute – was caused by engine failure, NTSB confirmed to an email to The Independent.

I-684 remained entirely closed for approximately seven hours to allow for an investigation, New York State and Connecticut State Police said.

The single-engine aircraft came crashing down in Greenwich, Connecticut on Thursday night said authorities ( ABC News )

The aircraft is expected to be taken away for further evaluation.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement: “State Police immediately responded with local emergency responders and determined there were two people on board, one person has been confirmed deceased and the other is in serious condition.

“The highway has been closed in both directions as the investigation continues. The crash also caused an aviation gas spill, which DEC is working rapidly to contain and clean up.

“My heart goes out to the loved ones of those on board during this tragic incident, and I am praying for a safe recovery for the injured individual.”

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.