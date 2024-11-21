Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The discovery of a human skull on a Los Angeles beach has raised questions as to whether it could be linked to the disappearance of an Air Force veteran eight years ago.

Michael David Vanzandt, a 44-year-old father-of-three and two-tour war veteran, was last seen on March 5 2016 in Hermosa Beach.

Vanzandt had left his home in Lancaster to go to watch a UFC fight with friends in Hermosa Beach’s Pier Plaza that night, reported local paper the Daily Breeze.

At some point in the night, he became separated from his friends. He was last seen on surveillance footage inside liquor store Roberts Liquor and then walking through a nearby parking lot.

He was never seen or heard from again.

An investigation was launched but the Hermosa Beach Police Department found no leads.

This Saturday, a skull and other bones were found washed up along Rat Beach, the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department said.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office later confirmed the remains were human.

open image in gallery Michael David Vanzandt, a 44-year-old father-of-three and two-tour war veteran, was last seen on March 5 2016 in Hermosa Beach ( Hermosa Beach Police )

With Rat Beach being just five miles south of the site where the missing father-of-three was last seen, speculation has mounted online that the cases could be linked.

The remains have not yet been identified and police have not said whether or not they think they could belong to Vanzandt.

“There is no available information on the possible age or gender of the remains, nor is there information regarding the date or cause of death,” police said in a statement.

The Independent has contacted the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department and The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office for comment.