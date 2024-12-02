Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Colorado woman disappeared after telling her brother she was going shopping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The family of Jayna Lang announced on Sunday night that they had received “not-good news” regarding her disappearance, saying they were “sending this with broken hearts.”

Lang, 46, was last heard from on November 2024 when she said she was heading to Silverthorne shopping outlet in Summit County, her brother Eric Horvat told 9News. The mall is a roughly 1.5-hour drive from her home in Littleton.

Lang was never seen or heard from again, with her family revealing she had failed to turn up for work the next day.

On Thursday, Park County Sheriff’s Office urged the public to be on the lookout for the missing woman, saying she was last seen driving a 2016 White 4 Runner SUV with a Colorado license plate that read “JAYNA.”

Authorities said Lang “liked to frequently visit Park County, especially the Indian Mountain subdivision.”

The family also made appeals for help through local news outlets.

open image in gallery Jayna Lang (pictured) said she was going to Silverthorne shopping outlet in Summit County on November 24 ( Summit County Sheriff's Office )

“Come home Jane. We miss you. It would be great to have you home for the holidays,” Horvat told 9News, describing his sister as a “very outgoing, very compassionate, very caring person” who was “super athletic.”

But, on Sunday night, Stacy Laigo-Horvat – Horvat’s wife and Lang’s sister-in-law – took to Facebook to announce a sad update.

“Sending this with broken hearts [broken heart emoji] & tears!!!” she wrote.

open image in gallery The 46-year-old was driving a 2016 White 4 Runner SUV with a Colorado license plate that read ‘JAYNA’ ( Summit County Sheriff's Office )

“We were notified tonight with the not-good news regarding my sister-in-law Jayna.”

Thanking people for their support in the search, she provided no further details about what information had come to light.

The Independent has contacted the Park County Sheriff’s Office for further information.