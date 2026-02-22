Violence erupts in Mexico after cartel leader is killed as US issues security alert
Violence and unrest comes in hours after the leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel was killed
Violence and unrest is sweeping Mexico after the country’s military killed a highly-sought after cartel leader.
Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” was killed in a military operation in the western state of Jalisco Sunday, officials said.
In the ensuing hours, videos and reports emerged of roadblocks with burning vehicles, a known cartel tactic against law enforcement, shoot-outs and gas stations being set ablaze.
The U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs urged Americans in several parts of Mexico to shelter in place. This was “due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity,” the agency wrote on X.
Regions under the advisory include the Mexican states of Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon.
El Mencho was highly sought-after as the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The U.S. State Department in December offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest.
Since CJNG formed in 2009, it has become one of Mexico’s most violent drug cartels. Officials believe the cartel has the highest capacity for trafficking cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S.
This is a breaking news story...
