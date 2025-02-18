Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a woman who lost both her hands after being bitten by a shark on holiday has shared how the horrifying attack unfolded.

The 55-year-old Canadian woman was on a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands with her husband when they “lived what can only be described as a nightmare,” brother-in-law Al Chavarie has said.

Launching a fundraiser for the couple, Mr Chevarie described how the attack unfolded and the impact it has had on the couple.

“After leaving the beach to join her husband, in only hip deep clear water, a seven-foot bull shark came at my sister-in-law and bumped into her legs,” he said. “The shark then circled around and bit her thigh.

open image in gallery Bull sharks are one of the less common species known to swim in waters near the Turks and Caicos Islands ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Not satisfied, the shark came back again and when she put both hands in front of her to protect herself, the shark cut off both of her hands, one at mid forearm and the other at the wrist.”

Mr Chevarie then describes how his brother, Ralph, “managed to wrestle away the shark,” keeping between his wife and the creature as she struggled out of the water and collapsed on the beach.

A statement from the Turks and Caicos Islands Environment Department later said that their investigation had determined that “the tourist had attempted to engage with the animal from the shallows in an attempt to take photographs.”

A picture from the scene shows several beach-goers attending to the woman as she is given first aid before being transported to the local hospital. She was later taken by air ambulance back to Canada to undergo surgery, her brother-in-law explains.

Asking for support via GoFundMe, Mr Chevarie says: “This is something that has completely altered their life in the blink of an eye.” Donations have already exceeded $23,000 CAD.

Shark attacks in the Turks and Caicos are rare, with only four people affected by incidents between 2021 and 2025, and all surviving. The most common species in the archipelago’s waters is the grey reef shark, which is generally only aggressive if provoked.

However, more aggressive species like the bull shark can also less commonly be found in the waters, which is the species Mr Chevarie said attacked his sister-in-law.