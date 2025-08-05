Palantir books its first $1 billion in quarterly sales after dodging US spending cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shares of Palantir Technologies appear to be heading toward another record high Tuesday after booking its first $1 billion in quarterly sales and raising its outlook for the year.

The stock rose above $170 before the opening bell Tuesday, which would be tops for the company that has already notched record highs four times this year, the most recent on July 25 when its stock closed at $158.80.

Since going public in 2020 when it posted a $1.17 billion annual loss, the artificial intelligence software company has swung to a profit. Profit rose 33% to $327 million in the second quarter.

Its $1 billion quarterly revenue haul was fueled by a 53% spike in government sales, despite massive spending cuts under President Donald Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency, once led by the world’s richest man Elon Musk.

“DOGE has had zero negative impact on Palantir’s U.S. government business, which achieved its fastest growth rate since the second quarter of 2021,” wrote William Blair analysts Louie DiPalma and Bryce Sandberg. “Palantir is clearly benefiting from AI industry momentum across its government and commercial customer bases.”

The company also recorded a 93% jump in business sales. Overall U.S. revenue surged 68% to $733 million.

Late Monday, Palantir raised its revenue expectations for 2025 to between $4.14 billion and $4.15 billion. It also raised its U.S. commercial revenue guidance to more than $1.3 billion, which would mean that Palantir achieved a growth rate of at least 85%.

“This was a phenomenal quarter,” CEO Alex Karp said in a statement accompanying the earnings release. “We continue to see the astonishing impact of AI leverage.”

Palantir, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, specializes in software platforms that pull together and analyze large amounts of data.