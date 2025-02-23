Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 11 people have died and 37 were rushed to hospital after they drank frozen shakes linked with a listeria outbreak.

The supplement shakes, labeled under the brands Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial, were sold to institutional customers, including hospitals and long-term care facilities, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

The FDA said there were 38 cases in 21 states it had information about.

All but four of those cases were in care facilities or had been admitted to hospital when they became sick, the agency added.

“Records reviewed from facilities indicated nutritional shakes were available to residents,” a report from the FDA says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said listeria cases linked to the products date to 2018 but investigators had been previously unable to identify the source.

open image in gallery Supplement shakes branded Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial, linked with a listeria outbreak, were sold to nursing homes and hospitals across the US ( FDA )

Certain Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes are being voluntarily recalled.

Any facility that purchased the shakes has been told to stop selling them, and carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that they had touched.

Symptoms of listeria usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food but can begin as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks later, according to the FDA.

Mild symptoms may include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting, and diarrhea. If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, the agency says.

---

Additional reporting by AP.