Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The pilot who died after his animal rescue flight crashed in upstate New York will be buried with the ashes of a dog he was trying to save.

Pilot Seuk Kim, 49, from Springfield, Virginia, died in a November 24 plane crash near Albany, New York. Kim was bringing three dogs from a high-risk shelter to a no-kill shelter in New York’s Schoharie County for a second chance at life when his plane went down.

Now, fellow volunteer pilot Chris Moon has delivered the ashes of Lisa, a five-month-old puppy that perished in the flight to Kim’s family from New York to Virginia, local outlet News10 reports.

Moon told News10 he was with Kim just hours before he died.

open image in gallery Chris Moon flew to New York to deliver the ashes of a five-month-old puppy that perished alongside Kim last month. The puppy’s ashes will be buried with Kim ( Sourced )

“I was actually with him Sunday when we were both doing dog flights. He took off to come up here and I took off in a different direction,” Moon told the outlet.

“We were just doing our normal thing and everybody was in a good mood. Nobody could’ve guessed what was going to happen a few hours later,” he added.

When Kim’s plane crashed, conditions were poor with reduced visibility. He reportedly made an altitude change request after experiencing turbulence just before the crash, Fox5 reported.

Two of the dogs – a Labrador-mix puppy named “Whiskey” and an 18-month-old Yorkshire terrier mix named Pluto — sustained injuries, with the puppy suffering two broken legs, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office NY. The two are now recovering in foster care after being treated, News10 reports.

“Thank you so much for all your effort, thank you, sir,” Kim’s brother Sajin Kim told Moon, according to DC News Now.

“Our family is very grateful to have all the friends and family and everybody supporting us,” he added.

Kim’s 16-year-old daughter, Leah Kim, told CBS News that her father “died doing what he loved, which was saving animals.”