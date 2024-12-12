Three men accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of drugging and raping them in new lawsuits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Three men filed separate lawsuits on Thursday against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing the jailed hip-hop impresario of drugging their drinks and raping them while they were unconscious.

The accusers, who are each identified in the suits as “John Doe,” say Combs sexually assaulted them in New York City hotel rooms and at his waterfront estate in the Hamptons.

One of the victims worked for Combs, according to his suit. Another claims he was gang-raped by Combs and several employees from Bad Boy Records, the music mogul’s label. The third says Combs declared him “ready to party,” then raped him while others stood by and filmed the attack.

Attorney Thomas Giuffra, who is representing all three men, told The Independent that his clients “are scared” of Combs, and are finally seeking justice after years of keeping their allegations to themselves. He pointed out that men make up nine percent of all U.S. rape victims, and that the stigma attached further silences many of them.

“Anytime you have a sexual assault, it’s not about sex,” Giuffra said. “It’s about power, it’s about demeaning somebody. These guys have felt powerless for a very long time, they’ve had to carry this shame, and now, finally, they can try to get some kind of justice.”

open image in gallery Sean “Diddy” Combs has denied all of the accusations against him ( Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation )

Giuffra, who represented several women who accused Miramax boss Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, said his clients had long been afraid to go after Combs.

“You don’t want to end up with a target on your back,” Giuffra said.

In a statement on Thursday, Combs’ attorneys said the men’s complaints were “full of lies.”

“We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him,” the statement said.

The lawsuits were first reported by NBC News .

John Doe 1 met Combs in 2020 through an acquaintance who invited him to a party at Combs’ home in East Hampton, according to his lawsuit. Once there, John Doe 1 “began socializing and drinking alcohol” with Combs and others, after which he started to feel sick and soon lost consciousness, the lawsuit states, contending that Combs had surreptitiously slipped drugs into Doe 1’s drink.

“Throughout the rest of the night, [Doe 1] faded in-and-out of consciousness,” it goes on. “During this time, Defendant Sean Combs and his associates from Bad Boy Records, sodomized [Doe 1] and took turns anally raping him. [Doe 1] attempted to resist their sexual advances but was unable to do so.”

When Doe 1 woke up the next morning, he was “surrounded by” Bad Boy employees, and “had severe pain in his anus,” the lawsuit contends.

open image in gallery Sean Combs, seen here receiving the key to the city from NYC Mayor Eric Adams, is currently behind bars, awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges ( Getty Images )

John Doe 2 met Combs in 2019 at Marquee, a club in Manhattan’s West Chelsea neighborhood, according to his lawsuit. A well-connected friend introduced John Doe 2 to Combs, whose security guards later that night invited him to an “exclusive afterparty” in a suite at the Park Hyatt hotel on West 57th Street, the suit says.

At the afterparty, Combs “personally offered” Doe 2 a cocktail which he had prepared in the other room, covertly drugging the drink before returning, the suit goes on.

Combs then herded his guests into the suite’s bedroom, which Doe 2 says in his lawsuit soon “started spinning.” Through the fog and disorientation, Doe 2’s suit says he saw Combs look at him and say to the others in the room, “He is ready to party.” Doe 2 quickly fell unconscious, and when he briefly came to, he found himself being sodomized by Combs as two others recorded it on video, according to the lawsuit.

The next morning, Doe 2 woke up to find Combs gone, the lawsuit states. However, it goes on, one of the people who recorded the attack handed Doe 2 some $2,500 in cash, which he said was from Combs.

open image in gallery In addition to dozens of lawsuits, Sean Combs is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal lockup in Brooklyn ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

John Doe 3 was hired by Combs in 2006 to run errands for him, according to the third lawsuit filed Thursday. Things were fine until February 2020, when Combs stopped paying him, the lawsuit says.

Combs told Doe 3 to meet him in a suite at the InterContinental Hotel near Times Square, where Doe 3 arrived to find Combs by himself, the lawsuit states. As they discussed business, Combs fixed alcoholic drinks for both of them, but had secretly drugged the one he gave to Doe, who suddenly got extremely tired and fell asleep, the suit alleges.

“When [Doe 3] awoke, he found himself laying on his stomach bent over the end of the couch with his pants pulled down while… Combs sodomized [him],” the suit continues.

Doe 3 tried to resist, but Combs “told him to ‘stop’ and that he was ‘almost done,’” the lawsuit contends. Combs then told Doe 3 not to bother going to the police because he would never be able to substantiate the claims, according to the suit.

“It’s a sad thing,” Giuffra told The Independent. “Abuse cases are traumatic in a lot of ways. I’ve seen people who have carried the burden of sexual abuse for most of their lives, and when they’re finally heard, and they finally get some sort of catharsis, the bag of bricks comes off their shoulders.”

Combs has been sued by more than two dozen other men and women making similar allegations. He is presently in a federal lockup in New York, awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The hip-hop mogul has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and he has repeatedly denied all claims of sexual assault.