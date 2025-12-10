Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

National Guard member killed in DC shooting laid to rest with full military honors

The funeral took place Tuesday at the West Virginia National Cemetery

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 10 December 2025 18:17 EST
Moment of silence for Sarah Beckstrom held in West Virginia

A West Virginia National Guard member, Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, fatally shot last month in the nation’s capital, was laid to rest with full military honors in a private ceremony. Her funeral took place Tuesday at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton, Governor Patrick Morrisey said in a statement.

“The ceremony was deeply moving and reflected the strength, grace, and love of a remarkable young woman and the family and friends who surrounded her,” Morrisey said.

Spc. Beckstrom graduated with honors from Webster County High School in 2023 and joined the National Guard shortly after. She served in the 863rd Military Police Company.

Beckstrom and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe were ambushed as they patrolled a subway station three blocks from the White House on Nov. 26

Beckstrom and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe were ambushed as they patrolled a subway station three blocks from the White House on Nov. 26. She died the next day.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who was also shot during the confrontation, has been charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty.

Morrisey has said Wolfe, who remains in a hospital in Washington, is slowly healing and his family expects he will be in acute care for another few weeks.

