The man who threw a sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in Washington, D.C. — becoming a symbol of resistance against President Donald Trump’s law enforcement surge in the U.S. capital — has been found not guilty of assault.
Sean Charles Dunn, now known as the “Sandwich Guy,” was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault by a jury in federal court in D.C. on Thursday, according to the Washingtonian.
