Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents in a San Francisco Bay Area city are on high alert following a series of aggressive squirrel attacks, with at least two individuals requiring emergency medical treatment.

Joan Heblack recounted her terrifying encounter in San Rafael’s Lucas Valley neighbourhood, where a squirrel "came out of nowhere" to assault her leg. "It clamped onto my leg.

“The tail was flying up here. I was like, ‘Get it off me, get off me!’" she told ABC affiliate KGO-TV.

Another local, Isabel Campoy, reported a similar ordeal in the same vicinity. She described the squirrel launching itself from the ground towards her face before landing on her arm, leaving it bloodied.

Both women sought care at the emergency room, according to the TV station.

The community has since responded by posting flyers warning of a "very mean squirrel" that "comes out of nowhere," noting that more than five people have reportedly been targeted by the aggressive animal.

open image in gallery A warning of an aggressive squirrel is taped up in San Rafael after a number of attacks in the community

Lisa Bloch with Marin Humane says they have had no reports of squirrel attacks since mid-September. If the squirrel crops up again, the nonprofit will coordinate with the state to remove the animal, she said.

“We've seen this kind of behavior before,” she said. “It's almost always because someone has been feeding the animal.”

The good thing is that squirrels are not vectors for rabies. She says people should never feed wildlife.

San Rafael is in Marin County, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of San Francisco .