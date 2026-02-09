Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of public schoolteachers in San Francisco launched a strike on Monday, marking the city’s first such industrial action in nearly 50 years. The walkout has led to the closure of all 120 schools within the San Francisco Unified School District, impacting approximately 50,000 students, with some offered independent study.

The strike follows a breakdown in negotiations between teachers and the district over demands for higher wages, improved health benefits, and increased resources for students with special educational needs.

Cassondra Curiel, president of the United Educators of San Francisco, issued a statement on Sunday night, highlighting the severe financial pressures faced by educators. "We are facing an affordability crisis," she said. "Family healthcare premiums of $1,500 per month are pushing excellent teachers and support staff out of our district. This week, we said enough is enough."

Last-ditch talks over the weekend failed to secure a new contract, prompting union members to form picket lines. Mayor Daniel Lurie and Democratic US Representative Nancy Pelosi had both urged the parties to continue discussions to prevent school closures. Union leaders were scheduled to hold a news conference on Monday morning, with an afternoon rally planned at San Francisco City Hall. Negotiations were set to resume midday.

For nearly a year, the union and district have been at loggerheads, with teachers pushing for fully funded family health care, salary increases, and the filling of vacant positions crucial for special education services. They also advocate for policies supporting homeless and immigrant students and their families.

The union’s proposal includes a 9% pay rise over two years, which would necessitate an additional $92 million annually for the district. They suggest this could be drawn from reserve funds and redirected to classrooms. However, the SFUSD, which is grappling with a $100 million deficit and is under state oversight due to a long-standing financial crisis, rejected this idea. Officials countered with an offer of a 6 per cent wage increase spread over three years. San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Maria Su added on Friday that this offer also includes bonuses for all employees should a surplus materialise by the 2027-28 school year.

A report from a neutral fact-finding panel, released last week, recommended a compromise of a 6 per cent increase over two years, largely acknowledging the district’s arguments regarding its financial constraints. The union contends that San Francisco teachers receive some of the lowest contributions to their health care costs in the Bay Area, a factor driving many to leave. Su stated the district offered two options: 75 per cent family health coverage through Kaiser, or an annual allowance of $24,000 for teachers to select their own health care plan.

Mayor Lurie, who previously helped broker an agreement that ended a hotel workers’ strike, confirmed that city agencies are coordinating with the district to provide support for children and their families. "I know everyone participating in these negotiations is committed to schools where students thrive and our educators feel truly supported, and I will continue working to ensure that," Lurie posted on social media on Sunday.