At least three dead after boat overturns near San Diego: Crews search for survivors

A boat overturned near the San Diego coast Monday, killing three people and sending at least four to the hospital.
Now, deputies are searching for other victims who were on board the panga boat, Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez told NBC News. One person on the boat told authorities that 18 people were on board. It’s still unclear how many are still missing.
"We're just doing our due diligence by checking if there's anybody else in the waters," Sanchez told NBC News. "And to this point, I don't have anything else to report, as far as missing or accounted for."
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments