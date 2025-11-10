At least 20 rushed to the hospital after church bus suffers rollover crash in San Bernardino mountains
The majority of the passengers are believed to be teenagers
At least 20 people - mainly believed to be teenagers - have suffered injuries after a bus overturned in the San Bernardino County Mountains in California.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 330 in the Smiley Park area of Running Springs, 25 miles north of San Bernardino, at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday to assist 36 passengers, including adults and teenagers. Three people were rushed to the hospital with “severe injuries”, while 17 were transported with minor injuries following the “major crash”.
Witnesses told local media that the bus was carrying a group of young people returning from a church event near Angelus Oaks and was on its way back to Santa Ana when the crash occurred.
The highway remains closed in both directions as crews work to assess passengers and clear the debris from the road. The exact cause of the crash is not yet known, but officials have confirmed that the bus is the only vehicle involved.
Pictures from the scene show a heavy emergency services presence, with personnel treating young passengers on the ground and blocking the road with fire trucks.
ABC News reports the bus driver is not being investigated for driving under the influence (DUI).
In a post on X, San Bernardino County Fire wrote: “Incident command terminated, units being released.
“Aboard the bus were a total of 36 persons, including adults and teens. A total of 20 patients were transported, including three with severe injuries. The remainder of the passengers suffered minor injuries and were not transported or reported no injury at all.
“Highway 330 remains closed in both directions until further notice.”
Authorities added there is “no ETA” for when the road will reopen.
