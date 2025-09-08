Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 14-20:

Sept. 14: Actor Walter Koenig (“Star Trek”) is 89. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 81. Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman of Sha Na Na is 78. Actor Sam Neill is 78. Actor Robert Wisdom (TV’s “Nashville,” ″The Wire”) is 72. Saxophonist Steve Berlin of Los Lobos is 70. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 69. Country singer John Berry is 66. Actor Mary Crosby is 66. Singer Morten Harket of A-ha is 66. Actor Melissa Leo is 65. Actor Faith Ford (“Faith and Hope,” ″Murphy Brown”) is 61. Actor Michelle Stafford (“The Young and the Restless”) is 60. Actor Dan Cortese is 58. Singer Mark Hall of Casting Crowns is 56. Actor Tyler Perry is 56. Actor Ben Garant (“Reno 911!”) is 55. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley (“According to Jim”) is 54. Actor Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”) is 52. Rapper Nas is 52. Actor Austin Basis (“Life Unexpected”) is 49. TV chef Katie Lee (“The Kitchen”) is 44. Actor Adam Lamberg (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 41. Singer Alex Clare is 40. Actor Chad Duell (“General Hospital”) is 38. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay (“Downton Abbey”) is 38. Actor-singer Logan Henderson (“Big Time Rush”) is 36. Actor Emma Kenney (“The Connors,” ″Shameless”) is 26.

Sept. 15: Screenwriter and director Ron Shelton (“Bull Durham,” “White Men Can’t Jump”) is 80. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 79. Movie director Oliver Stone is 79. Drummer Kelly Keagy of Night Ranger is 73. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 71. Drummer Mitch Dorge of Crash Test Dummies is 65. Actor Danny Nucci (“The Fosters”) is 57. DJ Kay Gee (Naughty By Nature) is 56. Actor Josh Charles (“The Good Wife,” ″Sports Night”) is 54. Actor Tom Hardy (“The Dark Knight Rises,” “Mad Max: Fury Road”) is 48. Actor Marisa Ramirez (“Blue Bloods”) is 48. Guitarist Zach Filkins of OneRepublic is 47. Actor Dave Annable (“Special Ops: Lioness,” “Brothers and Sisters”) is 46. Actor Amy Davidson (“8 Simple Rules”) is 46. TV personality Heidi Montag (“The Hills”) is 39. Actor Kate Mansi (“General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 38.

Sept. 16: Actor George Chakiris (“West Side Story”) is 93. Singer Betty Kelley of Martha and the Vandellas is 81. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, Faces, The Who) is 77. Actor Susan Ruttan (“L.A. Law”) is 77. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 76. Actor Mickey Rourke is 73. Comedian Lenny Clarke (“Sirens,” “Rescue Me”) is 72. Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh is 72. Actor Christopher Rich (“Reba,” ″Murphy Brown”) is 72. TV weatherman Mark McEwen is 71. Illusionist David Copperfield is 69. Country singer Terry McBride is 67. Actor Jennifer Tilly is 67. Actor Jayne Brook (“Chicago Hope”) is 65. Singer Richard Marx is 62. Comedian Molly Shannon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 61. Singer Marc Anthony is 57. Talk show host Tamron Hall is 55. Comedian Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 54. Actor Toks Olagundoye (“Castle”) is 50. Singer Musiq Soulchild is 48. Actor Michael Mosley (“Ozark,” “Sirens”) is 47. Rapper Flo Rida is 46. Actor Alexis Bledel (“Gilmore Girls”) is 44. Actor Sabrina Bryan (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 41. Actor Madeline Zima (“The Nanny”) is 40. Actor Ian Harding (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 39. Actor Kyla Pratt (“Fat Albert,’” “Dr. Dolittle”) is 39. Actor Daren Kagasoff (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 38. Singer Teddy Geiger is 37. Actor Bailey De Young (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 36. Musician-actor Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers is 33.

Sept. 17: Singer-turned-photographer LaMonte McLemore of the Fifth Dimension is 90. Singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes is 77. Actor Elvira is 74. Comedian Rita Rudner is 72. Puppeteer Kevin Clash (formerly Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 65. Actor-director Paul Feig is 63. Director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”) is 63. Singer BeBe Winans is 63. Businessman Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”) is 62. Actor Kyle Chandler is 60. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 59. Actor Malik Yoba (“Empire,” “New York Undercover”) is 58. Singer Anastacia is 57. Actor Matthew Settle (“Gossip Girl”) is 56. Rapper VinRock of Naughty By Nature is 55. Actor Bobby Lee (“MADtv,” ″Harold and Kumar” films) is 54. Singer Marcus Sanders of Hi-Five is 52. Singer-actor Nona Gaye (“The Matrix” films) is 51. Drummer Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan is 46. Actor Billy Miller (“General Hospital,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 46. Actor Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 36. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 36. Actor Denyse Tontz (“All My Children,” ″Big Time Rush”) is 31.

Sept. 18: Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 87. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 85. Actor Beth Grant (“The Mindy Project,” ″No Country For Old Men”) is 76. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 76. Actor Anna Deavere Smith (“The West Wing”) is 75. Director Mark Romanek is 66. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 64. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 63. Actor Holly Robinson Peete (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 61. Singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 58. Actor and talk show host Aisha Tyler is 55. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 54. Actor James Marsden (“The Notebook,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 52. Actor Emily Rutherfurd (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 51. Actor Travis Schuldt (“Community,” “Scrubs”) is 51. Rapper Xzibit is 51. Comedian Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Actor Sophina Brown (“Numb3rs”) is 49. Actor Barrett Foa (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 48. TV personality Sara Haines (“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke,” “The View”) is 48. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner is 47. Actors Taylor and Brandon Porter (“Party of Five”) are 32. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Midnight Sun”) is 32. Country singer Tae Kerr of Maddie and Tae is 30.

Sept. 19: Actor Rosemary Harris is 98. Singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is 85. Singer Sylvia Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 85. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 85. Singer Freda Payne is 83. Singer David Bromberg is 80. Actor Randolph Mantooth (“Emergency”) is 80. Guitarist/music video director Lol Creme of 10cc is 78. Actor Jeremy Irons is 77. Actor-model Twiggy Lawson is 76. TV personality Joan Lunden is 75. Actor Scott Colomby (“Jack Frost,” ″Porky’s” films) is 73. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers of Chic is 73. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 70. Musician Lita Ford is 67. Director Kevin Hooks is 67. Actor Carolyn McCormick (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 66. TV chef Mario Batali is 65. Comedian Cheri Oteri (“Saturday Night Live”) is 63. Country singer Jeff Bates is 62. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 61. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 59. Singer Esperanza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 56. TV chef Michael Symon is 56. Actor Victor Williams (“The Affair,” ″King of Queens”) is 55. Actor Sanaa Lathan (“The Cleveland Show,” “The Affair”) is 54. Singer A. Jay Popoff of Lit is 52. Comedian-talk show host Jimmy Fallon is 51. Home-improvement host Carter Oosterhouse (“Red Hot and Green,” ″Trading Spaces”) is 49. Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney (“Days of Our Lives,” ″The Biggest Loser”) is 49. Singers Tegan and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara are 45. Actor Columbus Short (“Scandal”) is 43. Rapper Eamon is 42. Actor Kevin Zegers (“Transamerica,” “Air Bud”) is 41. Actor Danielle Panabaker (TV’s “The Flash”) is 38. Actor Katrina Bowden (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “30 Rock”) is 37.

Sept. 20: Actor Sophia Loren is 91. Bassist Chuck Panozzo (Styx) is 77. Actor Tony Denison (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 76. Actor Debbi Morgan (“Power”) is 74. Jazz guitarist Peter White is 71. Actor Betsy Brantley (“Deep Impact”) is 70. Actor Gary Cole is 69. Bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise is 61. Actor Kristen Johnston (“3rd Rock From The Sun”) is 58. Singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson of Nelson are 58. Bassist Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) is 57. Actor Enuka Okuma (“Rookie Blue”) is 53. Actor Moon Bloodgood (“Falling Skies”) is 50. Actor Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead,” “Daredevil”) is 49. Singer The-Dream is 48. Actor Charlie Weber (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 47. Drummer Rick Woolstenhulme of Lifehouse is 46. Rapper Yung Joc is 45. Actor Crystle Stewart (“For Better or Worse”) is 44. Actor Aldis Hodge (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Hidden Figures”) is 39. Drummer Jack Lawless of DNCE and The Jonas Brothers is 38. Actor Malachi Kirby (2016′s “Roots”) is 36.