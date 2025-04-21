Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 27-May 3:

April 27: Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52′s is 77. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 76. Actor Douglas Sheehan (“Knots Landing”) is 76. Guitarist Ace Frehley (Kiss) is 74. Singer Sheena Easton is 66. Actor James Le Gros (“Ally McBeal”) is 63. Bassist Rob Squires of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 60. Singer Mica Paris is 56. Actor David Lascher (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 53. Actor Maura West (“General Hospital”) is 53. Actor Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 49. Drummer Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket is 47. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 47. Singer Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 46. Bassist Joseph Pope III of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 46. Guitarist John Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 43. Actor Francis Capra (“Veronica Mars”) is 42. Actor Ari Graynor (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”) is 42. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 41. Actor Sheila Vand (“24: Legacy”) is 40. Actor Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” ″Doctor Who”) is 39. Singer Nick Noonan of Karmin is 39. Actor William Moseley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 38. Singer Lizzo is 37. Actor Emily Rios (“Breaking Bad”) is 36.

April 28: Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 84. Actor Paul Guilfoyle (“CSI”) is 76. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 75. Actor Mary McDonnell is 73. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 72. Rapper Too Short is 59. Actor Bridget Moynahan (“Blue Bloods”) is 54. Actor Chris Young is 54. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 53. Actor Jorge Garcia (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Lost”) is 52. Actor Elisabeth Rohm (“Law & Order”) is 52. Actor Penelope Cruz is 51. Actor Nate Richert (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 47. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott (“The Property Brothers”) are 47. Actor Jessica Alba is 44. Actor Harry Shum Jr. (“Glee”) is 43. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz (“Glee”) is 39. Actor Aleisha Allen (“School of Rock,” ″Are We There Yet?”) is 34.

April 29: Singer Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 82. Singer Tommy James is 78. Director Phillip Noyce (“Patriot Games,” “Clear and Present Danger”) is 75. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 71. Actor Kate Mulgrew (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 70. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 68. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 67. Actor Eve Plumb (“The Brady Bunch”) is 67. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 62. Actor Vincent Ventresca (TV’s “The Invisible Man,” “Boston Common”) is 59. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 57. Actor Paul Adelstein (“Private Practice”) is 56. Rapper Master P is 55. Actor Uma Thurman is 55. Actor Darby Stanchfield (“Scandal”) is 54. Country singer James Bonamy is 53. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 53. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 52. Actor Tyler Labine (“New Amsterdam”) is 47. Actor Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”) is 42. Actor Zane Carney (“Dave’s World”) is 40. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 39. Singer Foxes is 36. Actor Grace Kaufman (“Man with a Plan”) is 23.

April 30: Singer Willie Nelson is 92. Actor Perry King (“Riptide”) is 77. Singer Merrill Osmond of The Osmonds is 72. Director Jane Campion is 71. Actor-director Paul Gross (“Due South”) is 66. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 63. Actor Adrian Pasdar (“Heroes”) is 60. Singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 58. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 58. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 56. Singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 54. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 54. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 54. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan (“Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 53. Singer Akon is 52. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 52. Actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory,” ″Roseanne”) is 50. Actor Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) is 45. Actor Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 44. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 43. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 43. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 41. Actor Dianna Agron (“Glee”) is 39. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 36. Rapper Travis Scott is 34.

May 1: Singer Judy Collins is 86. Actor Stephen Macht (“Suits,” ″General Hospital”) is 83. Singer Rita Coolidge is 80. Singer-bassist Nick Fortuna of The Buckinghams is 79. Actor Dann Florek (“Law & Order: SVU”) is 74. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 71. Actor Byron Stewart is 69. Actor Maia Morgenstern (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 63. Actor Scott Coffey (“Mulholland Drive,” ″The Outsiders”) is 61. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 60. Actor Charlie Schlatter (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 59. Country singer Tim McGraw is 58. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky (Smashing Pumpkins) is 57. Director Wes Anderson is 56. Actor Julie Benz (“No Ordinary Family,” “Dexter”) is 53. Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 51. Actor Darius McCrary (“Family Matters”) is 49. Actor Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 43. Actor Kerry Bishe’ (“Argo”) is 41. TV personality Abby Huntsman (“The View”) is 39. Actor Lizzy Greene (“A Million Little Things”) is 21.

May 2: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 89. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 80. Actor David Suchet (TV’s “Poirot”) is 79. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 77. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 75. Actor Christine Baranski is 73. Singer Angela Bofill is 71. Actor Brian Tochi (“Revenge of the Nerds,” ″Police Academy”) is 66. Actor Elizabeth Berridge (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 63. Country singer Ty Herndon is 63. Actor Mitzi Kapture (“The Young and the Restless,” “Baywatch”) is 63. TV commentator Mika Brzezinski is 58. Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is 53. Singer Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots is 49. Actor Jenna Von Oy (“Blossom”) is 48. Actor Kumail Nanjiani (TV’s “Silicon Valley,” film’s “The Big Sick”) is 47. Actor Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” ″The Office”) is 45. Actor Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”) is 44. Actor Gaius Charles (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 42. Singer Lily Allen is 40. Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 39. Actor Kay Panabaker (“No Ordinary Family,” ″Summerland”) is 35.

May 3: Singer Frankie Valli is 91. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 79. Singer Mary Hopkin is 75. Singer Christopher Cross is 74. Drummer Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 68. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 66. Country singer Shane Minor is 57. Actor Amy Ryan (“Bridge of Spies,” ″The Office”) is 57. Actor Bobby Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″Nurse Jackie”) is 55. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 54. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band is 54. Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake (“When They See Us”) is 50. TV personality Willie Geist (“Today”) is 50. Actor Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) is 50. Actor Dule Hill (“Psych,” ″The West Wing”) is 50. Country singer Eric Church is 48. Actor Tanya Wright (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 47. Dancer Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 41. Singer Michael Kiwanuka is 38. Actor Zoe De Grand Maison (“Orphan Black”) is 30. Rapper Desiigner is 28.