Saks Off Fifth closes its flagship NYC store and other locations across America

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s the end of an era for Saks Off Fifth.

The discount sister brand of Saks Fifth Avenue will shutter nine additional U.S. stores to concentrate on higher-performing locations, following the earlier announcement that its New York City store would also close.

Closures, which will begin in January, include Austin, Chicago, Washington DC, Philadelphia’s Franklin Mall (formerly Philadelphia Mills), Pittsburgh North (McKnight Road), Plymouth Meeting, East Hanover, Niagara Falls, and West Hartford.

Meanwhile, the flagship Saks Off 5th location on the Upper East Side in NYC, located at 125 E 57th Street, will permanently close on December 31.

The company told USA Today that the closures are part of an effort to “optimize" its store presence, “enabling us to place greater attention to our high-performing and high-potential store locations, and refinements across our store footprint.”

Nine Saks Off Fifth locations, including Austin, Chicago, DC and Philadelphia’s Franklin Mall, will close starting in January ( Getty Images )

“We are confident this will better position the Saks Off 5th business for long-term success and look forward to continuing to deliver for our customers,” a company spokesperson said.

The Independent has contacted Saks Off 5th for further comment.

Despite rumors of bankruptcy, Saks Global is not filing for Chapter 11, a spokesperson confirmed to The US Sun in October.

“It is important to note that a restructuring is not being contemplated,” they said.

“Moreover, we are making strong progress to reduce outstanding payments, invest in our transformation and drive improved performance.”

Saks Off 5th has around 100 stores in the U.S. and Canada. It began as Saks Clearinghouse in Franklin Mills, Pennsylvania, and launched a website in 2013.