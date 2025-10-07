Three critically injured after medevac helicopter crashes on California highway
Three people were critically injured after a helicopter delivering air medical services crashed on Sacramento’s Highway 50, according to the Californian city's fire department.
The medical helicopter crashed shortly after 7pm on the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near Howe Avenue, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
Eastbound Highway 50 has been fully closed at 59th Street following the crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
Three crew members who were on board were taken to hospitals with critical injuries, Captain Justin Sylvia with Sacramento Fire said.
One crew member was found trapped under the helicopter and two others were located in the roadway when the first unit of responders arrived from the fire department, he said.
