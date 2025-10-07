Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Three critically injured after medevac helicopter crashes on California highway

Three crew members who were on board were taken to hospitals with critical injuries

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 07 October 2025 01:05 EDT
Comments
Emergency personnel surround the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento, Calif., Monday
Emergency personnel surround the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento, Calif., Monday (AP)

Three people were critically injured after a helicopter delivering air medical services crashed on Sacramento’s Highway 50, according to the Californian city's fire department.

The medical helicopter crashed shortly after 7pm on the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near Howe Avenue, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Eastbound Highway 50 has been fully closed at 59th Street following the crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

Three crew members who were on board were taken to hospitals with critical injuries, Captain Justin Sylvia with Sacramento Fire said.

One crew member was found trapped under the helicopter and two others were located in the roadway when the first unit of responders arrived from the fire department, he said.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in