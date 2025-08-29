Pressure washers sold at Home Depot recalled after explosions cause broken bones
About 780,000 Ryobi electric pressure washers sold across the U.S. and Canada are being recalled as they can explode, causing broken bones.
A Thursday recall notice from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) states TTI Outdoor Power Equipment is recalling certain Ryobi models because their capacitors can overheat and burst, "causing parts to be forcefully ejected".
This poses serious impact risks to users or bystanders. The CPSC has received 135 reports of capacitors overheating in the U.S., with 41 explosions leading to 32 injuries and/or fractures to consumers' fingers, hands, face, and eyes.
Health Canada reported no additional incidents in Canada.
Consumers with recalled pressure washers must stop using them immediately.
They are being urged to visit Ryobi's recall website for a free repair kit, which includes a replacement capacitor.
The Ryobi washers under recall have model numbers RY142300 and RY142711VNM. About 764,000 were sold in the U.S., in addition to 16,000 in Canada.
In the U.S. these products were sold at Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet between July 2017 and June 2024, the CPSC said.
They retailed for about $300 to $400 in stores and online.
TTI Outdoor Power Equipment is a subsidary of Techtronic Industries (TTI). The company was contacted for further comments on Thursday.
Beyond Thursday's pressure washer recall, TTI also recalled Ryobi-branded mowers and hedge trimmers earlier this year — due to fire and laceration hazards, respectively.