A Royal Caribbean cruise ship was forced to return to port in Miami after a brawl broke out on board, leaving two passengers hospitalized.

Law enforcement and first responders met the Wonder of the Seas cruise ship as it returned to PortMiami on Monday following reports of an altercation on board between two passengers, WSVN reported.

One passenger on the ship told Local10 they saw people running near the pool area before the captain announced the ship would be returning to port because of an injured guest who needed to be hospitalized.

The pool area was roped off as the ship returned to port, the witness added.

The two injured passengers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital upon their return to Miami. Their conditions were not known on Tuesday.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas cruise ship returned to port in Miami hours after it left to bring two passengers who were injured in a fight to the hospital, according to reports ( AFP via Getty Images )

Video shared by WSVN showed a person being loaded onto a stretcher just outside of a Miami-Dade ambulance. Authorities have not specified the number of people involved in the altercation or the reason for the fight.

“Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation on board, and the guests are being treated for their injuries,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement.

Royal Caribbean stated that it notified authorities in Miami of the incident and was cooperating in their ongoing investigation into the altercation.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no more information to share at this time,” Royal Caribbean said.

The Wonder of the Seas initially left on Sunday and re-departed from Miami on Monday. It is scheduled to make two stops in the Bahamas before returning on Friday, according to CruiseMapper.

The Wonder of the Seas, which was the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuted in 2022, can hold nearly 7,000 passengers and some 2,000 crew.

Currently, the largest cruise ship is the Star of the Seas, which is a new Royal Caribbean ship that debuted this month with a cruise to the Bahamas.