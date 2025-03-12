Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beloved adult film star Roman Mercury has died, close friend and co-star Greg Dixxon confirmed on social media.

“Roman left unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy of passion, talent, and kindness that touched the lives of so many around the world,” he wrote on X.

“To his fans, friends and loved ones, we know how deeply he was admired. As a creator and actor, his energy and spirit will forever live on. Though his time with us was far too short, his impact will never fade.”

He added, “His family will scatter his ashes in the ocean near his favourite place to live in Southern California. Roman, you will always be missed but never forgotten!”

Mercury, 45, was born in Brazil but had lived in the US for years, and had performed in adult films including Raging Stallion and Men at Play.

In an interview in 2022, Mercury, whose real name is Hermes Sant Anna Filho, said he first had the idea to start an OnlyFans in 2020 and he had entered the adult industry with the support of his husband.

“I know it won’t last forever but for now I’m having lots of fun making friends and money with it. With all of the free porn on the internet, I feel like I am doing something right when people choose to watch me. This is very satisfying,” he told RedGIFs.

Dixxon, who had performed in films with Mercury, told Out magazine he understood Mercury had died from a heart attack, which tragically occurred just one year after his husband had died.

"I was informed by the family that his passing was due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, meaning he suffered from a heart attack," Dixxon told Out magazine in an interview.

"Sadly, Roman's husband passed away last year, leaving him lonely and crushed," Dixxon added.

"Even in the midst of this loss, Roman was very persistent, intelligent, and organized."

Dixxon recalled some of their last interactions, including Mercury making comments about his health following a content filming session.

“Afterwards, he told me that he was becoming more exhausted and didn't feel great about his medications and was planning to see his provider,” he said.

Mercury’s death at the end of February came just before the death of another much-loved gay adult star, Tim Kruger.

The German-born founder of erotic content website TimTales, whose real name is Marcel Boon, died in a “simple accident” at his home in Mallorca, which was not related to drugs, foul play or suicide, a post on his website said.

“To the public, he was the ultimate ginger pornstar; to me, he was a sweet, caring partner of over 20 years. He was also my best friend. He touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” said the post, which was not signed but believed to be written by his long-term partner Grobes Geraet.